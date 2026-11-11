CM Devendra Fadnavis Praises Mumbai Police, Reveals Progress In Crackdown On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Foreign Network |

The second arrest of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member operating from abroad is on the cards, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Harichand Jat alias Harry Boxer, who was allegedly operating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the US and had several criminal cases, including murder, threats and extortion, registered against him, was arrested on Saturday.

Maharashtra CM Says Process To Secure Another Gang Member's Arrest Underway

In a candid conversation, Fadnavis who also holds the Home portfolio said, “The process to secure the second arrest was underway.”

Last month, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Following the attack, the gang claimed responsibility through a social media post attributed to gangster Anil Pandit.

Referring to action against the gang's overseas network, which is allegedly involved in coordinating criminal activities, issuing extortion threats and planning firing incidents in India.

Fadnavis Expresses Confidence That Second Overseas Gang Operative Will Be Arrested Soon

Fadnavis said, “Of the total four people operating from abroad, one has been arrested and expressed confidence that another arrest would take place soon.”

Besides Harry Boxer, Pandit is among the four alleged gang operatives based abroad who are involved in running the Bishnoi gang’s operations.

Bishnoi Gang Linked To Multiple Firing Incidents And Extortion Threats Across India

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been linked to several firing incidents and extortion threats in Mumbai and other parts of the country. Its alleged members and associates are suspected of coordinating operations through a network of shooters and handlers based in different locations.

Stating that the gang used firing incidents to create fear among people and put pressure on them to meet extortion demands, the CM said, “Mumbai Police is number 1. There is no police force as professional as the Mumbai Police.”

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Fadnavis also praised the Mumbai Police for their action against the gang and for solving cases involving firing incidents targeting prominent personalities.

Post attack on actor Tiger Shroff, the gang claimed to have a crime empire and thousands of members willing to work on their orders.

However, in his interaction, Fadnavis ruled out the existence of a large, organised Bishnoi gang, saying the network does not have a dedicated cadre of gang members. “Instead, it allegedly recruits young men from rural areas and uses them to execute its plans, often exploiting their financial vulnerability and offering them money or other incentives. These youths are engaged for specific assignments and are not permanent members of the gang,” the CM added.

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