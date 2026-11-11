Bhiwandi Crime: 2 Youths Booked For Brandishing Sword During Birthday Cake Cutting In Ganesh Nagar

Bhiwandi City Police have issued notices to Rahul Dols and Aditya Kadam following allegations that they waved a sword during a birthday celebration in Kamatghar | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 11, 2026: A birthday celebration in Bhiwandi turned into a police case after two youths allegedly used a sword to cut a cake and brandished the weapon in the air, creating an atmosphere of fear in the locality.

The incident, which reportedly took place as part of a birthday gathering, has once again highlighted the growing trend of youngsters displaying weapons for social media attention.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 9 in Ganesh Nagar, Kamatghar, within the jurisdiction of Bhiwandi City Police Station. Rahul Dols, a resident of the area, was celebrating his birthday, and his friend Aditya Kadam was also present at the gathering.

Sword Brandished During Birthday Celebration

Police allege that before handing over the sword to Rahul for cutting the birthday cake, Aditya swung the weapon in the air. Subsequently, both Rahul Dols and Aditya Kadam allegedly held and waved the sword while preparing to cut the cake. Their actions reportedly created panic among people in the surrounding area.

The incident came to the notice of Bhiwandi City Police, who registered a case against both youths on the basis of a police complaint. The alleged display of a sharp weapon during a public celebration was taken seriously by the police, particularly as such acts can cause fear and pose a threat to public safety.

Police Issue Notices To Both Accused

Police Constable Sachin Takhik, who is investigating the case, has issued notices to both accused. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and examine the allegations against them.

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The incident has once again brought attention to the practice of displaying swords and other weapons during birthday celebrations, often to create sensational videos or gain attention on social media.

What may be presented as a display of style or celebration can instead invite criminal proceedings and create unnecessary panic among residents.

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