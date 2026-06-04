CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders 3 To 3.5-Year Deadline For Infrastructure Projects, Warns Of Action Against Delaying Contractors |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed government agencies to ensure that all major infrastructure projects are completed within three to three-and-a-half years, warning that delays by contractors would not be tolerated as they result in significant losses to the state and the nation. Reviewing key projects at the Infrastructure War Room meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, Fadnavis said tender conditions should include contractors' track records in completing previous projects on time. He also instructed departments not to award new projects to contractors responsible for delays.

Track Record in Tender Conditions

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to remove bottlenecks affecting project execution and ensure timely completion of critical infrastructure works to support Maharashtra’s economic growth.

Reviewing the redevelopment of Dharavi, Fadnavis called for action on providing State GST concessions to local entrepreneurs to strengthen businesses and help formalise the area's informal economy. He also directed officials to resolve pending issues related to the redevelopment project through inter-departmental coordination.

Dharavi Redevelopment Review

Fadnavis instructed authorities to expedite redevelopment work at the BDD chawls in N M. Joshi Marg, Naigaon and Worli by taking possession of existing residences without delay after providing rent to eligible residents.

The Chief Minister further directed that the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project be completed within the stipulated time frame and that the Goregaon-Mulund twin tunnel project be finished by January 2029. He also sought faster progress on the Bandra-Versova Sea Link and stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for infrastructure projects.

Sea Link and Fuel Supply

On the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor, Fadnavis called for accelerated land acquisition and suggested planning mechanisms to capture the increase in land values generated by the project. He also proposed identifying designated zones along the corridor for industrial development through investor participation.

The meeting reviewed the progress of several major projects, including Mumbai Metro Lines 2B, 4, 5, 6, 7A and 9, the Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor, Pune Metro Line 3, the Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Project, the Pune Ring Road, the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor, the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, BDD Chawl redevelopment projects and the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

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