Thane Zilla Parishad Announces Second Round Of RTE Admissions For Waiting-List Candidates From June 4 To June 12, 2026 | File Pic

Thane: The Education Department of the Thane Zilla Parishad has officially announced the commencement of the second round of admissions for waiting-list candidates under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. Eligible students can secure admissions under the 25% reserved quota in private unaided schools from June 4, 2026, through June 12, 2026.

25 Percent Reserved Quota

Conducted under the direct guidelines of the State School Education and Sports Department and the supervision of the Director of Education (Primary), Maharashtra State, this subsequent round aims to fill the vacancies left unoccupied after the conclusion of the initial admission phase.

Parents of selected candidates are instructed to check the official RTE admission portal and report to their respective schools within the stipulated timeline. To finalize the enrollment, they must present all necessary verification documents, including proof of residence, birth certificates, and official identification cards. Authorities cautioned that failure to secure the seat within the deadline will result in the immediate forfeiture of the seat, which will then be reallocated to the next eligible candidate on the merit list.

Deadline and Seat Forfeiture Warning

For administrative assistance or grievance redressal, parents can reach out to the respective Block Education Officer, the primary education department, or the dedicated RTE helpdesk.

"Education is a fundamental right of every child," stated Ranjit Yadav, Chief Executive Officer of Thane Zilla Parishad. "Through the RTE framework, we aim to extend high-quality educational opportunities to the underprivileged and economically weaker sections of society. I urge all provisionally selected families to complete the admission formalities within the deadline."

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