Thane District Achieves Milestone With All 427 Gram Panchayats Registered Under 'Maza Gaon - Arogya Sampanna Gaon' Initiative | AI

Thane: The ambitious state government initiative "Maza Gaon - Arogya Sampanna Gaon" (My Village, Healthy Village) has gained immense momentum across Thane district, achieving a milestone registration of all 427 Gram Panchayats. Under the strategic direction of District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal and Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav, the administration has deployed a highly structured roadmap to build sustainable, disease-free rural communities.

Administrative Leadership

To ensure grassroots penetration, the district health department—led by Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and District Health Officer Dr. Gangadhar Parge—has already conducted 5 mega taluka-level health melas, 33 primary health center camps, and 175 sub-center medical clinics. These camps offer free diagnostic screenings, immediate medical treatments, and direct consultation on welfare schemes.

The action plan for June 2026 introduces targeted local interventions. Formed Action Task Forces will map local health agendas, while schools and Anganwadis will host customized hygiene and nutrition drives for children and adolescents. Recognizing rising ocular health issues, a dedicated district-wide eye-care campaign is scheduled from June 10 to June 16.

School and Anganwadi Drives

The campaign seamlessly blends public health with preventive care and environmental well-being. Recognizing June as Anti-Vector Month, door-to-door waste segregation and monsoon-preparedness drives are underway to combat Dengue and Malaria. Additionally, structured daily yoga training modules aim to train at least 100 citizens per day alongside massive tree-plantation drives. The Thane District Administration has issued an appeal urging active community participation to transform every village into a clean, self-reliant ecosystem.

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