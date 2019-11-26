CM Devendra Fadnavis OKs Rs 5,380 crore for rain-hit farmers

Fadnavis also chaired a meeting to discuss the proposed 'Climate Resilience Improvement and flood & drought Management Program' with representatives from the World Bank.

“All technical modalities got discussed in this meeting and CM @Dev_Fadnavis directed to place this proposal for cabinet approval. @WorldBank will spend Rs3500 crores on this project out of which Rs350 crore is for technical assistance,” tweeted CMO.

“This programme includes diversion of floodwater to drought-prone area maintaining the environmental balance. The discussion also took place on #SmartVillage project for 20 lakh farmers in 10,000 villages for better market opportunities to farmers by connecting to corporate,” informed CMO in a subsequent tweet.

Cyclone Kyar had brought heavy unseasonal rains to the state, destroying crops over an area of 94.53 lakh hectares in 352 talukas of 34 districts.

When the state was under President's Rule, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had announced a relief package on November 16.

The compensation stood at Rs 8,000 per hectare for up to two hectares for Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare for up to two hectares for horticulture/perennial crops.

On November 2, Fadnavis, as caretaker CM, had declared relief of Rs 10,000 crore.