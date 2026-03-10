CM Devendra Fadnavis Leads Tributes To Veteran Leader Balasaheb Desai On 116th Birth Anniversary In Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of late leader Balasaheb Desai, former Maharashtra home minister and an eminent leader of the coperative movement, on the occasion of his 116th birth anniversary at the Meghdoot residence in Mumbai. |

Senior Dignitaries Recall Veteran Leader's Contribution

Several senior dignitaries attended the programme and paid homage to the veteran leader while recalling his contribution to public life and governance in the state.

Among those present were chairman of the Legislative Council Ram Shinde, speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Narhari Zirwal, Girish Mahajan, Atul Save, Dada Bhuse, Pratap Sarnaik and Pankaj Bhoyar, along with other members of the Council of Ministers, were also present.

Leaders Highlight Desai's Enduring Social and Political Role

During the event, dignitaries highlighted Desai’s enduring social and political contributions and remembered his role in promoting people-centric governance in Maharashtra. They noted that his work and leadership continued to inspire public representatives across generations.

Members of the Legislative Assembly and other prominent personalities also attended the tribute ceremony. Among the officials present were principal secretary of Tourism Sanjay Khandare, Konkan divisional commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi, director of tourism Dr B N Patil and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) managing director Nilesh Gatne.

A musical tribute was also presented in honour of the late leader.

Speaking on the occasion, tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai said the Meghdoot residence holds special significance for the Desai family as it preserves several memories associated with Balasaheb Desai’s public service and people-oriented legacy.

