CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation Stone For Annabhau Sathe Training & Research Institute, Calls For Strict July 2029 Deadline | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony on Friday for the long-awaited Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Training and Research Institute (ARTI) and a grand memorial at Ghatkopar’s Chirag Nagar. The memorial, which is being built at a cost of Rs 305 crore, is expected to be completed by July 2029.

Project to Honour Annabhau Sathe's Legacy

​The ambitious project, set up by the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), aims to honour the legacy of the legendary social reformer, writer and folk poet Annabhau Sathe, while creating a dedicated research and skill-development hub for underprivileged communities. The memorial is being built across an 18,000 sq.m. area in Chirag Nagar after rehabilitation of around 220 families.

According to SRAm, the memorial will flaunt a 20-metre tall bronze statue of the late reformer with laser projection mapping, a 6-meter high inspiration wall displaying murals and a sound-and-light show detailing Sathe’s life as well as the preservation of his original Chirag Nagar home styled after his Wategaon residence.

Digital Gallery, Library and Skill Development Centre Planned

A digital gallery featuring virtual tours, a wax statue, a multi-lingual audio system and a unique ‘Walk with Annabhau’ section depicting his historic 255 km journey on foot from Wategaon to Mumbai will also be displayed at ARTI. Moreover, the memorial will house a modern library, study halls, competitive exam guidance center and a dedicated skill development unit along with an amphitheater for cultural events, a green roof and parking space for up to 150 vehicles.

​Addressing a large gathering at Sathe's former residence and ideological workplace, CM Fadnavis described the upcoming structure as far more than mere brick and mortar. "This memorial is a living symbol of self-respect, struggle and social transformation for the marginalised and working classes. Annabhau Sathe’s literary contributions and social work transcend Maharashtra and continue to inspire the entire world," Fadnavis said.

Rehabilitation and Timely Completion Prioritised

​Originally conceptualised in 2016, the policy decision to transfer the project from private developers to the SRA was made to ensure faster, transparent execution. Emphasising the government’s stance on inclusive development, Fadnavis assured residents that local rehabilitation remains the highest priority. ​"Our approach is not to render anyone homeless in the name of development. Every eligible or ineligible resident affected by the project will be provided proper housing before construction proceeds. That is true social justice," the CM asserted.

​Fadnavis instructed the SRA and coordinating agencies to work seamlessly to meet a strict deadline of July 2029 for the project's completion, expressing his vision to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicate the finished memorial to the nation.

Fadnavis Highlights Global Recognition of Sathe's Work

​He also highlighted the international resonance of Sathe's work, noting that his writings have been translated into over 27 languages – including Russian, French, and Italian – and recalled the 2022 unveiling of Sathe's statue at Moscow State University.

​Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who attended the ceremony along with key cabinet members and local representatives, announced that the state government has allocated approximately Rs 300 crore for the landmark project.

Coffee Table Book Released, Achievers and Family Honoured

​"Annabhau Sathe dedicated his life to the rights and dignity of the oppressed. The state government will ensure there is no shortage of funds to construct a world-class institute and memorial," Shinde said. He added that an independent memorial is also being constructed at Sathe's native village of Wategaon with an investment of Rs 50 crore, while the ongoing memorial for Krantiveer Lahuji Salve in Pune is nearly 65% complete.

​During the event, dignitaries also released a coffee table book published by the SRA titled ‘From Transparency to Transformation’, felicitated UPSC exam achiever Prerna Kailas Khavle and honoured members of Annabhau Sathe’s family, including his daughter-in-law Savitribai Sathe and grandchildren Jyoti Sathe and Sachin Sathe.

Leaders and Officials Attend Foundation Ceremony

SRA's chief executive officer Mahendra Kalyankar said, “This ceremony is not merely a bhumipujan but a celebration of an ideology of a person who became the voice for the underprivileged communities.”

​The event saw the presence of several elected representatives, including Maharashtra Legislative Council's deputy chairperson Sachin Ahir, ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Adv. Ashish Shelar, and Sanjay Shirsat, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Member of Parliament Sanjay Dina Patil, along with SRA officials.

Gallery Showcases Sathe's Literature and Cultural Legacy

A memorial gallery dedicated to celebrated writer and folk artist Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe was inaugurated on Friday at the revamped Annabhau Sathe Open Theatre within the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo in Byculla (East). The gallery was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who described it as a significant addition to Mumbai's cultural infrastructure.

The gallery features a half-bust statue of Annabhau Sathe along with displays of his literature, quotes, lavani, songs, shahiri (folk poetry) and social messages through photographs.

The open theatre was redeveloped into a modern enclosed air-conditioned auditorium in 2021, equipped with advanced lighting and sound systems and a seating capacity of 761 people. The auditorium has a 21-metre-wide and 11-metre-long stage, green rooms, two makeup rooms and a crèche facility for infants.

The facility also includes CCTV surveillance, a modern fire-fighting system and a diesel generator backup. A mechanised paid parking facility in the basement can accommodate around 32 four-wheelers, while a cafeteria for audiences and a dedicated booking office are planned on the first floor.

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