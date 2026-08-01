Central Railway Hill Gang Removes Massive Loose Boulder In Thull Ghat, Averts Threat To Train Operations |

Mumbai: Working in difficult monsoon conditions, Central Railway's hill gang personnel removed a massive loose rock from a vulnerable ghat section before it could pose a threat to train operations. The timely intervention in the Thull Ghat section between Kasara and Igatpuri helped avert a potential safety risk and ensured uninterrupted movement of trains.

Routine Inspection Detects Dangerous Hanging Boulder

Central Railway's hill gang personnel are working round the clock in heavy monsoon conditions to keep train services safe across the sensitive Karjat–Lonavala and Kasara–Igatpuri ghat sections. During a routine inspection after heavy rainfall in the Thull Ghat section between Kasara and Igatpuri, the team spotted a massive rock boulder measuring 3.9 metres. The boulder had become detached and was hanging precariously about 15 metres above the railway track, posing a serious risk to passing trains.

The railway team immediately planned its removal during a scheduled traffic and power block. Using specialised equipment, the hill gang safely brought down the boulder without affecting passenger safety. It was then broken into smaller pieces and cleared from the site with the help of a Poclain breaker mounted on the Boulder Special Train.

Railway officials said regular inspections are carried out after every spell of heavy rain as landslides and loose rocks are common in the Western Ghats during the monsoon. The latest operation highlights the critical role played by hill gang personnel, who work on steep and dangerous slopes in challenging weather to detect and remove potential hazards before they can disrupt train services. Their timely action prevented a possible accident and ensured safe and uninterrupted rail operations through one of Central Railway's most vulnerable ghat sections.

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