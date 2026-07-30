CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Mumbai Drug Free' Campaign On International Day Against Drug Abuse |

Mumbai: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday launched the Drug-Free Mumbai campaign. The initiative aims to curb drug consumption across the state and raise awareness among children and youth.

Pledge for a drug-free society

During the event, a pledge was taken in which women, entrepreneurs, teachers, members of social organisations, dignitaries from various fields, and citizens, along with Chief Minister Fadnavis, participated.

Through the campaign, the government has resolved to build a widespread people's movement against narcotic substance abuse through public awareness programmes, counselling sessions, the establishment of special committees, dedicated helplines, war rooms, and coordinated preventive measures.

At the Drug-Free Mumbai campaign event, Fadnavis also unveiled a Training Manual for Counsellors, prepared for counsellors participating in the city's de-addiction public awareness campaign.

The campaign further aims to provide the youth with a safe, healthy, and drug-free future. Visuals from the event showed Fadnavis interacting with children and raising slogans against drug abuse alongside them.

The voice of Mumbai's youth says it all ! ❤️



Drug-Free, Mumbai!#DrugFreeMumbai pic.twitter.com/uGEC2KhiKb — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 30, 2026

Call for public participation

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Mumbai Police officials also conducted an anti-drug awareness and pledge campaign at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station, urging passengers and youngsters to stay away from narcotics.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Railway Police conducted an anti-drug awareness and pledge campaign at CSMT Railway Station on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse, urging passengers and youth to stay away from narcotics pic.twitter.com/9iAUj0PWS8 — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Prabhat Lodha said there should be a people's movement across the country to prevent drug abuse and keep children away from drugs. He added that this cannot be the government's responsibility alone and that public participation is equally important.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha says, "This should become a people's movement across the country. Preventing drug abuse and keeping children away from drugs cannot be the government's responsibility alone; public participation is equally important. Committees… pic.twitter.com/LPGjSK3Yiv — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

"Committees will be formed in every school and college to work on this initiative. We will strive to ensure that the 'Drug-Free Mumbai' campaign launched today does not remain just a launch, but grows into a mass movement across Maharashtra and the entire country," he added.

Awareness drive in schools

As part of the campaign, schools and colleges across the state will organise various awareness programmes, guidance sessions, counselling initiatives, and interactive activities on de-addiction throughout the year.

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