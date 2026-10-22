CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates 3 Mumbai Flyovers, Unveils Vision For 60-Minute City Travel

CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates 3 Mumbai Flyovers On October 22, Unveils Vision For 60-Minute City Travel | X - CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 22: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said new infrastructure projects in Mumbai would help create seamless north-south and east-west connectivity, helping realise the vision of reducing travel time across the city to 50 to 60 minutes.

Fadnavis was speaking after virtually inaugurating three new flyovers — the railway overbridges at Sion in the island city and Vidyavihar in the eastern suburbs, and a flyover on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) in the western suburbs.

"These infrastructure projects will be important in our plan to reach from one part of Mumbai to another in 50 to 60 minutes," he said, adding that improved traffic flow would facilitate better movement and enhance ease of living.

🔸 Inauguration of various flyovers under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis (Online).✅ Vidyavihar east-west connecting railway overbridge.✅ Flyover at Sion railway station.✅ Flyover from Ratnagiri Junction to Santosh Nagar on the Film City road in Goregaon East as part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and senior officials were present.🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या विविध उड्डाण पुलांचे लोकार्पण (ऑनलाईन).✅ विद्याविहार पूर्व-पश्चिम जोडणारा रेल्वेपूल✅ शीव रेल्वेस्थानक येथील उड्डाणपूल✅ गोरेगाव मुलुंड जोडरस्ता प्रकल्पांतर्गत गोरेगाव पूर्व येथील रत्नागिरी जंक्शन ते चित्रनगरी मार्गावरील संतोष नगरपर्यंतच्या उड्डाणपूलयावेळी उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा अजित पवार, मंत्री मंगलप्रभात लोढा, मंत्री ॲड. आशिष शेलार, मुंबईच्या महापौर रितू तावडे, उपमहापौर संजय घाडी व वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित होते.🔸 मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनके करकमलों से बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका के विभिन्न फ्लाईओवरों का लोकार्पण (ऑनलाइन)।✅ विद्याविहार पूर्व-पश्चिम को जोड़ने वाला रेलवे पुल✅ सायन रेलवे स्टेशन स्थित फ्लाईओवर✅ गोरेगांव-मुलुंड लिंक रोड परियोजना के अंतर्गत गोरेगांव पूर्व में रत्नागिरी जंक्शन से फिल्म सिटी मार्ग पर स्थित संतोष नगर तक का फ्लाईओवरइस अवसर पर उप मुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा अजित पवार, मंत्री मंगलप्रभात लोढा, मंत्री एड. आशिष शेलार, मुंबई की महापौर रितू तावडे, उप महापौर संजय घाडी एवं वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।🕑 2.05pm | 22-10-2026📍Varsha Bungalow, Mumbai | दु. २.०५ वा. | २२-१०-२०२६📍वर्षा निवासस्थान, मुंबई.@Dev_Fadnavis @SunetraA_Pawar @MPLodha @ShelarAshish @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi#Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #Mumbai — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 22, 2026

Projects aim to ease congestion

The three projects aim to improve east-west connectivity, reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion at key junctions in the city.

Sion bridge rebuilt ahead of schedule

The reconstructed Sion railway overbridge has been built after demolishing the 112-year-old British-era structure, which was declared unsafe in 2019. The new flyover will facilitate the planned construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-II).

The new bridge will provide space for the additional railway lines, which are expected to improve suburban and long-distance train operations. The project, originally scheduled for completion in February 2027, was completed four months ahead of schedule, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Fadnavis said it will improve traffic flow and facilitate the laying of the fifth and sixth railway lines under MUTP-II. The additional lines will help increase the number and frequency of suburban train services.

Vidyavihar bridge to reduce travel time

The Vidyavihar bridge connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg in the east with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in the western part of Mumbai. It is expected to reduce travel time between the two sides from around 30 minutes to 10 minutes.

CM Fadnavis said the new railway bridge will also ease the load on the Ghatkopar railway overbridge.

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Goregaon-Mulund Link Road flyover inaugurated

The third flyover, measuring 1.26 km, has been constructed near Hotel Ratnagiri junction in Goregaon East as part of the GMLR project. It connects General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg with Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Road near Santosh Nagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also attended the inauguration ceremony.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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