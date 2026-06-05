CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs BEST & BMC To Prepare Comprehensive Redevelopment Plan For Mumbai's Transport Undertaking

CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs BEST & BMC To Prepare Comprehensive Redevelopment Plan For Mumbai's BEST Undertaking |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed BEST and BMC officials to prepare a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, placing the interests of citizens, employee welfare, and Mumbai’s long-term development at the heart of the project. The initiative aims to modernize BEST’s infrastructure, improve financial sustainability, and transform its depots into multi-purpose urban spaces.

High-Level Meeting

Chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence, Varsha, on the modernization of BEST bus depots, Fadnavis said the future of BEST is a collective responsibility of Mumbai, the Municipal Corporation, and the State Government. He stressed the need for transparency, coordination among stakeholders, and a detailed proposal that balances public interest with institutional growth.

The Chief Minister clarified that no land owned by BEST would be sold as part of the redevelopment process. Instead, the projects will be executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with ownership of the land and assets remaining with BEST. Development will be carried out through long-term lease arrangements involving financial and technical partners.

Two-Phase Plan

According to the proposed plan, the redevelopment of BEST depots will be undertaken in two phases. Besides upgrading transport infrastructure, the project will include the construction of housing for employees, public amenities, and facilities aimed at strengthening BEST’s long-term financial position. Fadnavis also called for a detailed assessment of BEST’s requirements over the next 22 years, including future bus fleet expansion, workforce needs, revenue generation, and expenditure planning.

Highlighting the importance of public benefit, the Chief Minister said redevelopment projects should not be limited to commercial activities. He suggested incorporating museums, sports facilities, cultural centres, urban plazas, and other social infrastructure within the redeveloped depots. In a move aimed at promoting regional cinema, he also proposed dedicated theatres with seating capacities of 300 to 400 for Marathi films at select locations, offering affordable screening facilities for filmmakers.

Marathi Cinema Boost

Employee welfare was another key focus area. Fadnavis directed officials to develop modern residential complexes for BEST staff, ensuring improved living conditions and better quality of life for employees.

Addressing Mumbai’s chronic parking and traffic problems, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to create large-scale parking infrastructure under the redevelopment plan. He also proposed developing transport hubs at former octroi checkpoints located at Dahisar, Mankhurd, Anand Nagar (Mulund), LBS Road, and Airoli Naka. These hubs would provide parking and passenger facilities for buses entering Mumbai from outside, reducing the need for private buses to enter the city and thereby easing congestion.

Parking & Traffic Solution

During the meeting, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide presented the proposed redevelopment roadmap, while BEST General Manager Dr. Sonia Sethi outlined plans to modernize all 22 BEST depots spread across 132 acres in Mumbai.

The redevelopment policy envisages a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model and includes the addition of 7,000 buses, smart electric vehicle charging infrastructure, employee housing, commercial complexes, retail malls, art galleries, urban plazas, and public parking facilities. BEST aims to develop its depots on the lines of advanced transport systems in Singapore, Paris, Hong Kong, and London.

Fadnavis directed all stakeholders to work with speed, transparency, and coordination, while preparing a time-bound implementation schedule to ensure the successful execution of the ambitious redevelopment programme.

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