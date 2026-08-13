'Climb For India, Live For Humanity': Four Mountaineers To Hoist Tricolour Atop 5,974-Metre Mount Kanamo On Independence-Day | File photo

Mumbai: A team of four mountaineers will attempt to hoist the Tricolour atop Mount Kanamo in Himachal Pradesh on August 15, India’s 79th Independence Day. The 5,974-metre (19,450-foot) peak expedition, dedicated to the golden jubilee year of the Lok Biradari Ashram School, was flagged off at Hemalkasa by Padma Shri Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Mandakini Amte.

The team comprises Vaibhav Aiwale, Balkrishna Jadhav, Amit Chavan and Karan Yadav. The team left on August 7 for the expedition. The climbers will have to negotiate sub-zero temperatures, low oxygen levels, strong winds, snowfall, moraines and difficult weather conditions at high altitude.

The team has previously successfully completed several challenging expeditions. During the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, its members hoisted a garland of 75 Tricolours on Mount Yunam (6,111 metres), Mount Jo Jango (6,250 metres) and Kang Yatse (6,240 metres), an achievement recorded in the India Book of Records.

Aiwale has also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 metres) in Africa and Mount Elbrus (5,642 metres) in Europe, hoisting garlands of 72 and 73 flags respectively. Last Independence Day, the team successfully scaled UT Kangri (6,070 metres) and Mount Shinkun East (6,081 metres).

Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Mandakini Amte congratulated the mountaineers and appreciated their efforts. The team said the expedition carries the message, “Climb for India, Live for Humanity,” and is a tribute to the humanitarian work of the Lok Biradari project. Promoting patriotism, adventure, social responsibility and community service among youngsters is one of the expedition’s key objectives.

Aiwale, who is an organ donor, also stressed the need to create greater awareness about organ donation. He said awareness campaigns should be conducted across different sections of society to spread the message of organ donation.

Jadhav said the expedition would also pay tribute to mountaineers who lost their lives in an avalanche on Broad Peak this year. The expedition has set out towards Mount Kanamo carrying a message of adventure, patriotism, humanitarian service and social awareness.

The mountaineers also interacted with students of the Lok Biradari Ashram School and spoke about mountaineering, their experiences on various expeditions and the challenges involved in high-altitude climbs. They encouraged the students to embrace adventure, perseverance, self-confidence and determination to achieve their goals.