Climate Activist Moves NGT Against Wetland Debris Dumping In Vasai-Virar

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal has taken cognizance of the complaint filed by an environmental activist, Charan Bhatt, alleging that the Debris mafias of Palghar district are allegedly exploiting the wetland in Vasai-Virar by pouring loads of the constriction derbies in the protected zones. The activist, through his application, has pleaded with the Tribunal to appoint a SIT and investigate the matter. The NGT has thus asked the Wetland Division, MoEF (Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change), Maharashtra coastal zone management authority (MCZMA), Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation to investigate the matter and file their affidavits accordingly.

Bhatt, in his application, has also pleased the NGT to pass an order to immediately establish a round-the-clock check post 24/7 to monitor the truck and dumper who dump the construction debris in the wetland, thereby taking appropriate and effective action against the wrongdoers, and submit the repost every month before the NGT.

Bhatt, in his application, has specified the importance of wet land and the way it is being grossly violated. The affidavit says that the plea is for protection from damages and restoration of the environment, including ecosystems, wetlands, mangrove habitats, water bodies, coastal environments, and wildlife. “Over the past several years, various anti-environmental activities have transpired, including the conversion of wetlands into non-wetlands, mangrove cutting, dumping of construction waste debris, damages to water bodies, flood issues, and illegal structures detrimental to the nearby village. The accused have not only violated the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, but also the environmental laws crucial for the holistic preservation of ecosystems. The evidence suggests contamination of water bodies, mangrove cutting, illegal land filling, and water channel damage due to the activities of private respondents, the affidavit read.

“To the east of the village, where the derbies are dumped, lies Vasai Creek, encompassing a low-lying area with numerous water channels originating from the west side hills and converging towards the east to meet Vasai Creek. The spread of creek water creates natural hydrological effects in low-lying areas, flora, and fauna, shaping the ecosystem as a wetland, mangrove habitat, and water body. The total wetland area has been estimated at 15.98 Mha, which comes to around 4.86 percent of the total geographic area of the country, which signifies an increase of 0.64 Mha compared to the earlier inventory estimate. This entire analysis has been compiled in the form of an Atlas, SAC (ISRO). The ISRO satellite remote sensing study reveals a decline in the wetland area and mangrove trees in the village in question, which has happened as a result of the dumping of debris and illegal structures, which has rendered the wetland into non-wetland, “the complaint added.