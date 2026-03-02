Cleanliness Or Chaos? Viral Video Shows Dadar Station Sweeper Tossing Plastic Bottles On Railway Tracks - WATCH

Singh Varun X Account

Mumbai: A video circulating on social media has sparked concerns over the cleanliness practices at Dadar railway station after a sweeper was allegedly seen throwing plastic bottles from a dustbin onto the railway tracks.

The video, shared on X by a user Singh Varun, shows a railway staff member sweeping the platform at Dadar station. In the clip, the sweeper appears to pick up empty plastic water bottles from a dustbin and toss them onto the tracks before disposing of the dirt he gathered. The user questioned the rationale behind such an act and tagged the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mumbai Central Railway, seeking clarification on the cleaning protocols being followed.

I don’t know what kind of cleanliness drive does @drmmumbaicr has asked his men to follow at Dadar station, I noticed this man allegedly cleaning the platform, throw bottles on track and sweep the platform. He picked them up from the dust bin and threw them on tracks. pic.twitter.com/GhmcfTN8oG — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) March 1, 2026

Adding to the controversy, a second video shared in the same thread purportedly shows another individual collecting bottles from the tracks minutes later. The user suggested that the bottles were thrown deliberately so that another worker could retrieve them shortly thereafter, sarcastically remarking on what he described as the “cleanliness drive” at the busy suburban station.

Ok he threw the bottles on the tracks so that this man can come minutes later and collect them wah @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/L9oitfSjWx — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) March 1, 2026

Responding to the post, the DRM Mumbai Central Railway account acknowledged the concern and tagged the Senior Divisional Operations Manager (Coaching), Mumbai Division, directing them to look into the matter.

Dadar station, one of the city’s busiest transit hubs, witnesses heavy daily footfall from commuters travelling across the Central and Western Railway lines. The viral videos have reignited debate over the on-ground implementation of cleanliness drives and monitoring mechanisms at public transport facilities.

While railway authorities have initiated an internal review following the complaint, the incident has prompted wider questions about operational accountability and whether established sanitation protocols are being consistently adhered to at key railway stations across Mumbai.

