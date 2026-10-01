CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Chooses Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Launch Nationwide Agitation Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | X

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke is all set to launch his maiden agitation in Mumbai on Friday. He has asked his supporters to gather at Shivaji Park, pressing for his demand to sack Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar following allegations of suppressing key decisions regarding the voter lists from his colleagues.

Dipke's decision to choose Mumbai for his nationwide agitation on this subject has raised eyebrows, though. Political observers believe that Dipke is trying to expand his fan following in his home state through the agitation. He had launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign from his home district Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the last week of July. The good response to the campaign across the underdeveloped areas in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions has boosted his confidence.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Cockroach Janta Party's protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "An atmosphere of fear is being created deliberately. Mumbai Police is not like Delhi Police. Mumbai Police will allow the protest to happen smoothly, I have full faith in this." pic.twitter.com/0NPXZnYv5q — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026

Shivaji Park chosen for protest

Senior political analyst Abhay Deshpande said, “The CJP and Dipke received a good response at Shivaji Park during their last protest against HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, when the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS had supported them. That could be one of the reasons for choosing the venue. Moreover, it is convenient for protesters to gather there, and Shivaji Park has historical significance. It would also offer a new destination compared to Azad Maidan. The visual impact of the protest could be greater at Shivaji Park, particularly if there are arrests by the police and reactions from the protesters.” Moreover, FPJ reporter tried to call CJP Spokesperson, Saurav Das, but he didn't respond.

Hello Mumbai



Are you ready to welcome the CJP tomorrow?



Don't let Shivaji Park become Jantar Mantar Delhi. Just as the people of Assam, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh welcomed Ashutosh Ranka and Abhijeet Dipke, we hope the people of Maharashtra will also welcome them in the same… — Hit Janta 🪳 (@HCP_2026) October 1, 2026

Kejriwal's Mumbai agitation recalled

Dipke has been following the footsteps of his mentor Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of Aam Admi Party (AAP). Kejriwal also had chosen Mumbai for the second phase of his agitation demanding appointment of Lokayukt in 2010. Kejriwal had expected a thunderous response from Mumbaikars following his success in Delhi's Pragati Maidan at that time. However, Mumbaikars' lukewarm response had failed his calculations. At that time, choosing the wrong venue - MMRDA grounds - was blamed for the fiasco.

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Dipke banks on Shivaji Park

On the contrary, Dipke has chosen Shivaji Park for his Mumbai debut. He believes that the venue, known for political activities, will strike a chord with the Mumbaikars. The fact that any activity at Shivaji Park gets wide traction in social media has made the CJP team realise the importance of the venue.

“If I am sent to jail, I will return. We will launch a nationwide agitation demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation,” Dipke said. "If Devendra Fadnavis can hold election rallies at Shivaji Park, why can't CJP hold the protest?"

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