CJP Protest In Mumbai: Heavy Police Deployment At Azad Maidan Ahead Of Demonstration In Support Of Jantar Mantar Agitation; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Heavy police security was deployed across Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Tuesday after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced a protest in support of the ongoing agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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Visuals from the area showed police barricades, riot control vehicles and a large deployment of personnel stationed at key locations to prevent any untoward incident. Security arrangements were tightened as authorities remained on alert following violence during the CJP's Parliament march in New Delhi on Monday.

Over 900 Booked After Protests In Mumbai

The heightened vigil comes a day after Mumbai Police registered eight FIRs across the city in connection with CJP protests, naming more than 900 people as accused. The highest number of cases was registered at Shivaji Park Police Station, where over 600 people were booked. Additional FIRs were lodged at Mahim, Dadar, Sion, Worli, Kalachowki, Bhoiwada and Wadala TT police stations for alleged violations of law and order and holding demonstrations without permission.

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Earlier, several students and protesters had gathered near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to protest against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal from his hunger strike in Delhi and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET examination paper leak. Police detained several protesters from the site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into Monday's violence during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Five FIRs have been registered at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Cops have examined more than 250 videos, including CCTV footage, drone recordings, police body camera footage and videos shot by members of the public, to identify those allegedly involved in stone-pelting, vandalism and attacks on police personnel. Police are also probing whether the violence was pre-planned and whether WhatsApp or Telegram groups were used to mobilise participants before the march.

The CJP-led agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination continues even as a delegation of the party met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday to press its demands for reforms in the examination system.

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