CJP At Shivaji Park: NHRC Notices Police, MeitY, Others Over Alleged Involvement Of Minors In Protest

The NHRC has sought an investigation into allegations concerning minors at the October 2 protest in Mumbai | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 3, 2026: The NHRC has sent notices to the Mumbai Police chief, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and other authorities in the wake of a complaint alleging mobilisation and involvement of minors in a public protest held in Maharashtra's capital on October 2, officials said on Saturday.

It has also sought action-taken reports from them within one week, they said.

NHRC Seeks Examination Of Roles

The role of persons having actual charge or control over the children, organisers, accompanying adults and any adult group alleged to have planned, prompted, facilitated or used children shall accordingly require examination, the proceedings add.

Protest Held Despite Police Denial

The CJP had organised the protest at Shivaji Park against the functioning of the Election Commission of India and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Mumbai police had denied permission for the protest beforehand. Despite the denial, the demonstration was held under Dipke’s leadership.

Police maintained a heavy security presence in and around Shivaji Park as thousands of CJP supporters gathered at the venue. After the protest concluded, an altercation broke out between some CJP supporters and a group opposing the demonstration. Police intervened and brought the situation under control.

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Police File Complaint

The police have alleged that the organisers went ahead with the gathering despite the denial of permission and violated orders issued under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police filed a complaint on behalf of the government.

Separately, advocate Siddhi Deolekar has filed a complaint against Dipke and his associates in connection with the protest.

(Inputs from PTI)

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