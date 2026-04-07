Civic Issues Spotlight: Pollution, Illegal Construction, Traffic Chaos And Mangrove Concerns Across Mumbai And Navi Mumbai

Poisar River’s decline highlights urban pollution concerns | File Photo

Poisar River’s decline highlights urban pollution concerns in Mumbai

The Poisar River, originating in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and flowing into the Arabian Sea via Marve Creek, has deteriorated into a polluted urban stream. Once clean enough for household use, the river is now contaminated by sewage, plastic waste, and effluents from nearby cattle sheds.

Residents, especially East Indians in Poisar village, recall swimming in its waters and immersing idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. Rapid urbanisation has replaced former farmland and orchards, while a nearby private school now overlooks the degraded waterway, raising concerns over environmental and public health impacts. - Ariel Dsouza, Kandivali

Vikhroli school protest |

Students protest illegal construction inside Vikhroli school premises

Students and management of Shri Mahadev Upadhyay High School and Junior College in Hariyali Village, Vikhroli East, staged a protest outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation S-Ward office, alleging unauthorised construction within school premises. Led by D. R. Singh of Shiksha Bachao Samiti and Vice Chairman Kanchan Dubey, students held a dharna, disrupting civic operations.

The management claimed the encroachment, linked to a family dispute, involved illegal construction rented to outsiders, posing safety risks. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken, prompting appeals to the Government of Maharashtra for urgent intervention. - John Wesly Benjamin, Vikhroli

Borivali flyover work |

Footpath work repeated on Borivali flyover raises concerns

Fencing and footpath surfacing work has resumed on the Subhash Phadke Flyover, Borivali, sparking concern among residents. Similar work carried out around two years ago saw fencing and paver blocks removed within weeks.

Observers note the current fencing appears identical to the earlier installation, raising questions over possible irregularities and waste of public money. Locals have expressed hope that the work is completed properly this time and does not repeat past issues. - Jay Rajkumar Bathija, Borivali

CSMT taxi chaos |

Chaos by taxis outside CSMT platform troubles commuters

Commuters and tourists have raised concerns over disorder caused by “kali-peeli” taxis near Platform 18 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Allegations of poor civic sense and a lack of regulation have led to congestion and inconvenience in the area.

Visitors, in particular, face difficulties navigating the chaotic scene, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement and better management at key public transport hubs. - Deepak Agrawal, CSMT

Nerul mangrove violation |

Concern raised over turf development on mangroves in Nerul

Concerns have been raised over the development of a turf on mangrove wetland land near DPS School in Nerul, with activists alleging violations of Coastal Regulation Zone norms and Supreme Court of India protections.

Environmentalists warn that disturbing mangroves—natural flood barriers—could heighten flooding risks and harm biodiversity. Authorities have been urged to halt work immediately and conduct inspections, with demands for strict action against those responsible. - Manju Sharma, Nerul

Hanuman Jayanti in Koparkhairne |

Hanuman Jayanti celebrated with devotion in Koparkhairne

Agroha Vikas Trust organised a Hanuman Jayanti celebration at Mahalaxmi Mandir Bhawan in Koparkhairne. The event featured a live Sundarkand path and recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, drawing several devotees.

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The celebrations concluded with a community dinner for attendees. The trust regularly hosts various Hindu festivals, fostering spiritual and cultural engagement among local residents. - Deepak Agrawal, Koparkhairne

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