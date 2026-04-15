Civic Issues Spotlight: Citizens Flag Safety Risks, Civic Gaps And Policy Issues Across Mumbai And Navi Mumbai

DP Box Explosions Raise Safety Concerns Amid Rising Summer Fire Risks | File Photo

DP box explosions raise safety concerns in summer

Growing concerns have been raised over the risk posed by MSEDC distribution panel (DP) boxes, which are reportedly prone to fires and explosions, particularly during the summer months. Residents fear these incidents could endanger human life, especially in densely populated areas near shops and residential towers. Authorities are being urged to consider relocating such infrastructure underground or away from public contact zones to minimise hazards and prevent potential accidents.

Deepak Agrawal - Navi Mumbai

Ayushman Bharat |

Call to ease Ayushman registration norms for senior citizens

Citizens have raised concerns over difficulties in registering for the Ayushman scheme, particularly among senior citizens unable to access financial benefits for medical care. The mandatory requirement of a ration card has been cited as a major hurdle, with many applicants lacking updated documentation due to past administrative issues. Citizens have urged authorities to allow alternative identification, such as Election ID cards linked with Aadhaar or PAN, to simplify the process and ensure wider access to healthcare support.

Kiran P Chaudhari - Dahisar

Residents flag excessive speed breakers in Borivali East

Residents of Daulat Nagar in Borivali East have raised concerns over 11 speed breakers installed along a 500-metre stretch connecting Ratan Nagar in Dahisar East. Locals say the excessive humps pose risks to children cycling and make walking difficult for senior citizens. They also cited a High Court order against unnecessary speed breakers. Citizens have urged authorities to review the situation and ensure safer, smoother travel on the road.

Jay Rajkumar Bathija - Borivali

Art festival showcases a rich tapestry of masterful talent in Mumbai

The Showkeen Art Festival at the Nehru Centre, Worli, held on April 11 and 12, was a true treat of artistic fabric and true talent. Works of M F Husain, Sachin Bhangade, Kishor Kawad, S.K. Raza, Sakti Burman, Jhupu Adhikari, Tom Vattakuzhy, Raja Ravi Varma, F.N. Souza, Niven Gupta, Chintan Zalavadia, Phaneendranath Chaturvedi, Krishnan Khanna, and sculptures of K.S. Radhakrishnan encapsulated pure talent at its finest. A warm day of exceptional art!

Leisa Maree Rodrigues - Worli

Open drain neglect in Bhandup raises flood and worker safety concerns

A half-kilometre open drain between Gaondevi Mandir and Bhattipada in Bhandup West remains heavily clogged with plastic waste and toxic sludge, raising fears of severe monsoon flooding. Residents allege that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s S-Ward has failed to carry out routine desilting, resulting in recurring waterlogging of nearby roads. Concerns have also been raised over the safety of sanitation workers, who are reportedly forced to manually clear the drain without adequate protective gear, exposing them to hazardous conditions. Locals have demanded immediate mechanised cleaning and stricter safety measures to prevent health risks and civic disruption during the rains.

John Wesly Benjamin - Bhandup

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“Art Baithak” photography exhibition debuts in Navi Mumbai

India’s first “Art Baithak” photography exhibition, PERSPECTIVE 2.0, was inaugurated on April 10 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Vashi, drawing art enthusiasts from across the region. The event was opened by noted photojournalist Mukesh Parpiani, calligraphy maestro Achyut Palav, and visual storyteller Ritam Banerjee.

Organised by VIBGYOR Photography, the exhibition features 125 works by 45 photographers under the theme “Defying AI with Pure Photography”. The two-day event, which began on April 11, blended visual art with live performances, creating an immersive cultural experience.

Indranil Mukherjee - Vashi

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