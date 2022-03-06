Civic budget passed without any discussion

The BMC house has approved the civic budget outlay of Rs 45,949.21 crore for 2022-23.

However, the BJP alleged that the budget had been passed hurriedly and without any discussion. The allocation of funds worth Rs 650 crore for newly elected corporators has also been passed in the house for the development of constituencies.

On February 3, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had presented the BMC budget for 2022-23. Thereafter, after discussion of members, on February 22, the budget was approved in the standing committee. As per procedure, the civic budget also needs a formal approval from the BMC house where all 227 corporators discuss it and suggest improvements.

This time, the BMC House approved the budget without any serious discussion, corporators said. Since the tenure of the present Shiv Sena ruling dispensation ends on Monday, the house appears to have approved the budget.

BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat said, “The ruling Shiv Sena is not following procedures. Nowadays, the proposals are being passed without discussion in all the committees. In the past, 20-25 corporators would rigorously discuss the budget.”

