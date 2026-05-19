Civic Body Sets June 5 Deadline For Concrete Roads Ahead Of Monsoon; No Dug-Up Stretches During Rains | File pic

Mumbai: Ahead of the monsoon, the civic authorities has directed officials to make all concrete roads safe and traffic-ready, with uniform levels at concrete–mastic junctions. Officials have been directed to immediately clear debris, remove barricades after work completion, and ensure timely execution of road markings and signage, along with strict checks on streetlights and power supply to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Additional Commissioner Bangar reviews concreting status; sets May 22 target for PQC

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar on Monday reviewed the status of road concreting works at the municipal headquarters, taking a detailed ward-wise stock of completed stretches and those slated to finish pavement quality concrete (PQC) by May 22. He directed that all road concreting works be completed by June 5, 2026, or made traffic-ready using mastic surfacing during the monsoon. Bangar stressed that no road should remain dug up or barricaded during the rains, noting that ongoing works during monsoon periods exacerbate congestion and inconvenience.

He instructed that where concreting cannot be completed, roads must be surfaced with high-quality mastic and opened to traffic, ensuring no level differences between concrete and mastic stretches. "Wherever feasible, mastic roads should be raised to match concrete levels, and junction-to-junction connectivity must follow Indian Road Congress norms with proper gradients. Under no circumstances should uneven road levels be left," he emphasized.

Mastic roads must match concrete levels; IRC norms for junction connectivity

Bangar said all ongoing concreting works must be completed before the monsoon, with no project left unfinished beyond June 1, 2026. He stressed maintaining high quality in cement concreting and prioritising making roads safe, equipped, and traffic-ready. Bangar directed that both temporary and permanent repairs be completed promptly to ensure commuter safety, and that engineers—especially deputy and assistant engineers—remain present on-site daily to monitor progress. Barricades must be removed immediately after work completion.

He also called for completing allied works such as stormwater drain connections, fixing missing covers, installing tree guards with soil filling, and taking proactive steps to prevent waterlogging, accidents, and civic inconvenience, ensuring roads remain fully motorable during the monsoon.

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