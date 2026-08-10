Cityflo Integrates Mumbai And Delhi Metro QR Ticket Booking Into Its App Through ONDC

Cityflo users can now book Mumbai and Delhi Metro QR tickets directly through the app alongside bus travel bookings | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: Commuters in Mumbai and Delhi can now book metro tickets directly through the Cityflo app, as the app-based bus service has integrated metro ticketing through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The move brings bus and metro booking onto a single platform and is aimed at making daily multi-modal journeys easier for commuters.

Metro Lines Covered

The rollout covers Mumbai Metro Line 1, Lines 2A, 7 and 9, and Line 3 (Aqua Line), along with the Delhi Metro network. Commuters can search for a route, book one-way or round-trip QR tickets, make the payment through the app and use the QR code at the station gate. Up to six tickets can be booked in a single transaction, with no additional booking fee at launch.

Existing Feeder Partnership

The integration also builds on Cityflo's existing partnership with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) for feeder bus connectivity to Aqua Line stations.

MMRCL Director R Ramana said integrating feeder bus services and metro ticketing on one platform could make daily journeys more convenient and give commuters greater choice in planning their travel.

Cityflo co-founder and CBO Rushabh Shah said the company sees itself as part of Mumbai's wider public transport system rather than a substitute for it. "Enabling metro ticketing within our app is the natural continuation of that role. Our responsibility is to make the whole commute simpler," he said.

ONDC Integration And Reach

The company said the ONDC integration allows public transport ticketing to be accessed through platforms beyond individual transport operators' apps.

For commuters, this could reduce the need to switch between separate applications and tickets while making journeys that combine bus and metro services.

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Cityflo, founded in 2015, operates more than 1,200 buses across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata and serves around 18 million rides annually, according to the company. Metro ticketing is now available through its app across the Mumbai and Delhi networks.

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