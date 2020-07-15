City shopkeepers make fresh appeal for operating on six days a week

Mumbai: Shopkeepers in Mumbai have made a fresh appeal to the Maharashtra Government allowing them to function six days a week instead of only on alternate days during the lockdown. Of the 3.50 lakh shops, around 1.50 lakh are functioning that too with very less footfalls.

Although the state government has increased timings by two hours from 9 am to 7 pm, the shops are permitted to operate on alternate days depending on roads they are housed. However, they have brought to the government’s notice that shops can open only three days a week and 12 days a month due to the present odd and even formula.

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association has argued that the present guidelines are confusing for customers to keep in mind which shops are opened and which are closed. On top of it, the shopkeepers are finding it difficult to pay their monthly rent to landlords and give salary to staff in the absence of business. Some of the shopkeepers attend just 10 to 15 customers a day which is too inadequate to make up daily expenses.

The Association President Viren Shah told Free Press Journal, ‘’Most of the shops preferred to remain shut as the owners thought that operating for 12 days in a month is not a workable proposition. The state government has provided relief by withdrawing conditions relating to travel within 2 km radius. The timing has also been increased. It is not enough, the government needs to allow shopkeepers to operate from Monday to Saturday. This is necessary to revive the business and stay afloat.’’ He argued that with the increase in turnover, the government can get higher GST from shopkeepers.

Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said the government has allowed shops to operate on odd and even dates. ‘’The state government will take a call on allowing shops to function on six days if the present formula works,’’ he noted.