City cops to get 4,466 homes in MMR

Wait for homes by the police personnel is finally over. The long pending proposal to provide homes will be a reality soon. In the first phase, nearly 4,466 homes constructed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) at Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli and Dronagiri will be allotted to the police personnel whose monthly income is up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. These homes will be priced at Rs 19 lakh and Rs 31 lakh, respectively. The online registration will be launched on July 27 on the occasion of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday. The online application process will be carried out from July 28 to August 28.

Minister of Housing Dr Jitendra Awhad told the Free Press Journal, “The department had announced to reserve some housing units constructed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for the police personnel and category III and IV employees of the state government. In this case, CIDCO will hand over these homes to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Thereafter, MHADA will allot these homes through a lottery system.’’

Minister of Urban Development Eknath Shinde said these 4,466 housing units will be provided under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, which is meant for the economically weaker sections and low income groups. “These flats are in two groups with a monthly income of up to Rs 25,000 and a monthly income of up to Rs 50,000, with prices ranging from a minimum of Rs 19 lakh to a maximum of Rs 31 lakh,’’ he noted.

Meanwhile, Dr Awhad further informed that on the occasion of Thackeray’s birthday, his department will launch a project to provide 15,000 homes at Goregaon in north Mumbai. Of the 15,000 homes, 20 per cent will be provided to the police personnel and 20 per cent to Class III and IV employees of the state government. These houses will be handed over to these employees in three years under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana at Rs 30 lakh each.