Citizens Seek Trilingual BMC Notice Boards Across 24 Wards To Curb Touts And Improve Transparency |

Mumbai: Citizens have urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to install trilingual notice boards across all 24 administrative wards to improve transparency and curb the alleged exploitation of citizens by touts and middlemen.

In a representation submitted to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and senior civic officials, Advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh pointed out that key information displayed at Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) and Health Department counters is largely available in Marathi.

Demand For Marathi, Hindi And English Information Boards

Shaikh said crucial information, including procedures for birth and death registration, marriage registration, applicable fees and document checklists, can be difficult to understand for a section of Mumbai's diverse population who may not be proficient in Marathi.

"When fee structures and document requirements are not fully understood by citizens, unauthorised middlemen, agents and touts take advantage of their confusion," Shaikh said in the representation.

He said displaying fee structures and document checklists in Marathi, English and Hindi would enable citizens to complete applications independently and reduce their dependence on agents.

Representation Cites Legal Provisions

The representation cited Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law, as well as Section 4(4) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, concerning dissemination of information in forms and languages accessible to the public.

It also referred to provisions such as Section 226(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which, Shaikh said, provide for wider dissemination of statutory notices.

The representation sought installation and regular updating of trilingual boards at CFCs and ward Health Department counters, displaying applicable fees, procedures and document requirements. It also sought printable checklists and guides in the three languages on the BMC's website.

The civic body is yet to respond to the representation.

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