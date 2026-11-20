The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over firecracker pollution and widespread violations of restrictions, indicating that a complete sales ban in Mumbai is under consideration | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the justification for allowing the manufacture and sale of firecrackers at the cost of public health, indicating that it was considering a complete ban on their sale in Mumbai.

Expressing strong displeasure over widespread violations of restrictions during Diwali, a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale observed that even ordinary citizens were disregarding court orders.

The situation reflected a lack of civic discipline and social responsibility, it said, adding that stricter measures would be necessary if existing rules failed to control pollution.

Diwali Violations Raise Health Concerns

The bench noted that firecrackers were burst until 4 am despite restrictions. It was informed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in some parts of Mumbai had crossed 400 during Diwali and nearly 350 fire-related incidents had been reported this year.

The court observed that bursting firecrackers for personal enjoyment while putting other people’s lives and property at risk could not be considered a celebration.

Children, senior citizens and people suffering from illnesses were being forced to breathe toxic air, it said. The bench also remarked that not every citizen could afford to install an air purifier at home.

Questioning the continued sale of unauthorised and substandard firecrackers, the court asked how hazardous chemicals could be allowed in products sold in the market.

It also questioned how authorities could verify claims that firecrackers were ‘green crackers’ merely on the basis of manufacturers’ statements. The bench expressed concern over the use of banned substances such as barium and aluminium.

Court Questions Licensing System

The court suggested reviewing the licensing system and exploring government-regulated outlets for the sale of firecrackers. It clarified that its earlier directions restricting firecrackers applied throughout the year and were not limited to any particular festival.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Arjun Gopal case, the petitioners sought a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers, citing their impact on public health.

The bench also stressed that noise pollution must be avoided during cricket and football matches, weddings, processions and celebrations following electoral victories. It reserved its order after hearing the parties.

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Police Report 491 Cases

The Mumbai Police informed the court that 491 cases had been registered and 674 preventive actions taken against unauthorised firecracker sales. It also reported 91 cases involving the illegal sale of banned varieties, with firecrackers seized.

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