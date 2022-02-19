CISF foils infiltration attempt at Mumbai airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has foiled an infiltration attempt at Mumbai airport and intercepted an intruder at Crash Gate No. 27 of CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport).

(This is a developing story)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foils an infiltration attempt at Mumbai airport, intercepts an intruder at Crash Gate No. 27 of CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport): Aviation security at Mumbai airport to ANI — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:08 PM IST