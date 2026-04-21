Circoloco Row: Lawyer Moves Court Over 'Discriminatory' Event Ban in Mumbai | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: A day after the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police denied permission for Circoloco Mumbai music show, a lawyer who travelled from Indore for the now-cancelled event has said she will file a petition in the High Court, seeking an explanation from authorities over what she termed discriminatory treatment by police.

She also alleged that the cancellation was not properly communicated, leaving hundreds of attendees unaware until they reached the venue. She came to Mumbai for the event and said she personally knows several people in the live events industry.

The lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged bias, claiming police had granted permission to another music concert attended by over 20,000 people at Sewri on April 18 while denying Circoloco.

She said the organiser had obtained all required NOCs from the fire brigade and civic body, and that thousands of attendees had travelled from other states and abroad.

She further claimed organisers are now facing losses worth crores, with international artists and audiences left shocked. She also alleged there was no advance public announcement of cancellation, forcing many to learn about it only after arriving at BKC.

The police, however, defended their decision, stating permission was denied as the application was not submitted within the mandatory 15-to-20-day window.

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Officials clarified the event was not cancelled at the last minute and said formal rejection notices were served on April 15 and 16, both acknowledged by organisers.

A BKC police officer said organisers continued accepting bookings despite the denial, apparently hoping to secure approval till the last moment. When it was found that ticket holders had not been informed, the police directed organisers to post cancellation updates on social media on Sunday morning to prevent crowd gathering.

The police confirmed the application was received only on April 10, not following SOPs requiring at least 20 days’ notice, along with incomplete event plans. They added that timely compliance would have led to approval. Despite being informed four days earlier, organisers allegedly continued ticket sales without disclosing the rejection.

The lawyer said attendees from other states and abroad had already booked hotels, while several artists had arrived in Mumbai, leading to significant financial losses for those in the industry.

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An officer said the 15-to-20- day timeline was also needed to verify staff and security details, citing concerns after a previous Goregaon drug case involving alleged security lapses. The police also referred to past crowd-control issues, including one on March 28.

Patel and Agarwal's lawyers, Azad Gupta and Surendra Landge, said analysis of bank documents did not require the physical presence of their clients in police custody.