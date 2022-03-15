CIDCO’s Holi gift: Additional 778 units given to citizens of Navi Mumbai in existing Mega Housing Scheme 2022

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has offered additional units of tenements in the existing Mega Housing Scheme 2022. The planning agency has offered additional 778 units in the existing scheme, taking the total number of tenements 6508 from 5730 tenements.

In January 2022, CIDCO had launched a Mega Housing Scheme 2022 of 5730 tenements for which the final date of submission of forms has already been till March 25. In order to add color to the lives of common citizens on the auspicious occasion of the Holi, CIDCO has decided to make available a total of 6,508 houses for sale under the existing scheme. CIDCO claims that this will help more people to fulfill their dream of owning a home in Navi Mumbai.

The additional unit will be added from Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Taloja nodes of Navi Mumbai in the same scheme. As a result, a total of 1905 tenements have been made available under this scheme for the economically weaker sections (EWS) of which 181 in Dronagiri, 12 in Ghansoli, 48 in Kalamboli, 129 in Kharghar, and 1535 in Taloja.

Similarly, a total of 4,603 tenements are available for the general category, of which 241 at Dronagiri, 22 at Kalamboli, 88 at Kharghar, and 4252 at Taloja. Thus, a total of 6,508 tenements have been made available.

The other terms and conditions of the housing scheme will remain the same and all the procedures related to the scheme will be carried out as per the pre-arranged schedule. CIDCO has appealed to the citizens to avail maximum benefits of these additional flats.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:12 PM IST