The proposed pipeline will connect Aerocity Pocket B to the existing Hetawane water supply network through the Ulwe Resource Channel | File Image

Navi Mumbai, November 21, 2026: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has initiated the process of laying a 1,500-mm-diameter water pipeline from the Ulwe Resource Channel (UCR) to Aerocity Pocket B near Sai Temple in Vahal at an estimated cost of Rs 17.66 crore.

The pipeline will be laid along the alignment of the Western Peripheral Road (WPR), primarily to facilitate the relocation of the existing water supply infrastructure that falls within the alignment of the road's second phase.

The project comes amid the anticipated increase in water demand in CIDCO's jurisdiction due to the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Aerocity, Educity, Medicity and the NAINA project. The combined water requirement of these developments is projected to reach 1,275 million litres per day (MLD) by 2050.

Aerocity Development To Drive Water Demand

Aerocity has earmarked 123 acres each for residential and commercial development. Consultants appointed for its master plan will assess the precise water requirement based on the projected population and development across residential, commercial, retail and industrial zones.

Pipeline To Connect Aerocity With Hetawane Scheme

The proposed pipeline will connect Aerocity to the existing Hetawane water supply system through the Ulwe Resource Channel. CIDCO is also developing additional infrastructure to augment water supply from Hetawane Dam near Pen.

This includes a 13.25-km-long water tunnel and a treated water tunnel or pipeline, which will increase the capacity of the Hetawane water supply scheme from the existing 150 MLD to 270 MLD.

A CIDCO official said the proposed pipeline is part of the existing water supply network and should not be construed as an additional water allocation exclusively for Aerocity.

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"The pipeline is being laid as the existing water supply line falls within the alignment of the second phase of the Western Peripheral Road. It will remain part of the existing water supply system and will not lead to any increase in the quantity of water supplied. Water distribution will continue as per the existing arrangement," the official said.

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