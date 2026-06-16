CIDCO Grants Administrative Approval For Widening Of SH-103 Near JNPA Township Gate To Ease Chronic Traffic Congestion | File Image

The long-awaited widening of State Highway 103 (SH-103) near the JNPA Township Gate in Dronagiri Node has received administrative approval from CIDCO, marking a significant step towards easing chronic traffic congestion in the area.

Crucial Corridor Faces Bottlenecks

The road stretch from Uran Railway Station through Bokadvira to the JNPA Township Gate serves as a crucial transport corridor connecting Dronagiri Node, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), industrial zones and residential townships. However, its narrow width has led to frequent traffic bottlenecks, particularly due to the heavy movement of cargo and commercial vehicles.

The matter was pursued by MLA Mahesh Baldi.

Recognising the growing inconvenience faced by commuters and local residents, Baldi repeatedly raised the issue with the relevant government departments, urging them to expedite the road widening project. His efforts have now resulted in a positive decision, with CIDCO granting administrative approval for the work.

Improved Traffic Flow Expected

Once completed, the widened road is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance road safety by lowering the risk of accidents. It is also expected to facilitate smoother movement of vehicles heading towards JNPA Port and the surrounding industrial areas.

The decision has been welcomed by local residents, traders and motorists, many of whom have been demanding the project's implementation for years. They expressed hope that the long-pending infrastructure upgrade will provide lasting relief from traffic snarls and improve connectivity in the rapidly developing region.

MLA Mahesh Baldi expressed confidence that physical work on the project will commence soon following the administrative clearance from CIDCO.

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