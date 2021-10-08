CIDCO gets praise from CM Uddhav Thackeray for developing Dedicated COVID Health Centres for patients

Navi Mumbai: While inaugurating the Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC) developed by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) at Kalamboli and Kanjurmarg virtually, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray praised the planning agency for completing the project on short notice. CM Thackery said that CIDCO has done exceptional work in the comprehensive development of Navi Mumbai. He also inaugurated the “CIDCO Investment and Infrastructure Summit” on Friday virtually.

CIDCO has developed DCHC at the godown of Cotton Corporation of India in Kalamboli and the Crompton Greaves Factory in Kanjurmarg. The DCHC Kalamboli has been designed for around 635 beds, while the one at Kanjurmarg can accommodate 1738 COVID patients.

File Image

Advertisement

File Image

The online inauguration ceremony was attended by revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, guardian minister Eknath Shinde, Tourism and Environment minister Aditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, CIDCO vice-chairman and MD Sanjay Mukherjee, among others.

CM Thackery expressed that he is confident that programs like the Investment and Infrastructure Summit will attract citizens and investors towards the city and take the city's development in the right direction.

Revenue Minister Thorat said that the DCHCs at Kalamboli and Kanjurmarg developed by CIDCO are proof that we are always ready to fight the COVID war with all our might. He stated that with the help of programs like the Investment and Infrastructure summit, the benefits of the development of Navi Mumbai will reach every common man.

The Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee briefed the conference about the various high-end facilities that are being made available at these COVID centers. He conveyed his confidence that the Investment and Infrastructure Summit would attract international investors to Navi Mumbai.

In the anticipation of the second wave of COVID-19 in April 2021, the Government of Maharashtra had asked CIDCO to develop Dedicated COVID Health Centers in Kalamboli and Kanjurmarg. The completely air-conditioned DCHC at Kalamboli has a total of 635 beds, out of which 505 have oxygen support, 125 beds are in the ICU (25 beds from these are reserved for children), and five beds are reserved for emergency cases. Similarly, DCHC at Kanjurmarg has a capacity of 1738 beds out of which, 1156 have oxygen supports, 372 beds have been reserved for the isolation wards and 10 beds have been reserved for emergency cases.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:16 PM IST