CIDCO floats tender for 14 plots in Navi Mumbai on 75th Independence Day

These plots will be given on lease through an e-auction that will take place on September 7.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
CIDCO Bhavan | Representative Image

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with 14 residential and residential cum commercial plots across five nodes of Navi Mumbai.

In the first week, the planning agency churned out over Rs 200 crores from the auction of 10 plots in different nodes of Navi Mumbai. Now, it has floated a tender to auction plots in Airoli, Koparkhairane, Kamothe, Kalamboli and Panvel.

The size ranges from a minimum of 360 sqm to 5345 sqm. The plots can be developed with 1.1 to 1.5 FSI. However, additional FSI can be used under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR building rules) by paying a premium.

The sale of documents for bid started on August 15 and it will be available till September 6. The bidding will close on September 6. The e-auction will take place on September 8 and the result will be published on September 9.

