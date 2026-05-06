CIDCO Demolishes Illegal Structures Blocking Kalamboli Junction Improvement Project To Ease Chronic Traffic Congestion |

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive against unauthorized constructions obstructing the Kalamboli Junction Improvement Project, clearing a major hurdle in efforts to ease chronic traffic congestion in the area.

Anti-encroachment department facilitates MSIDC project

The action was undertaken by CIDCO’s anti-encroachment department as part of a special drive to facilitate the project being executed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation. The initiative aims to decongest the heavily trafficked Kalamboli Junction and improve commuter movement.

During the drive, authorities used heavy machinery, including poclain and JCBs, to demolish illegal structures that were blocking the project alignment. A total of six permanent constructions located along the service corridor opposite MGM Hospital were completely removed.

Six permanent constructions opposite MGM Hospital removed

In addition, one permanent building and six temporary tin sheds spread across approximately 1,000 sq. metres on Plot No. NA-6 in Sector 1 were razed. CIDCO officials also halted ongoing unauthorized construction activity on Plot No. 34 in Sector 6A through immediate intervention.

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Traffic DCP Tirupati Kakade said, "The Kalamboli Junction Improvement Project is crucial for resolving persistent traffic snarls in the region, which witnesses heavy vehicular movement daily. The removal of encroachments is expected to accelerate project work and enable its timely completion, ultimately providing long-term relief from congestion."

DCP Kakade says project crucial for resolving traffic snarls

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde and Chief Controller Vishal Dhage, and led by Kamothe Node Controller Shrikant Pawaskar. CIDCO officials, staff, local police, CIDCO security personnel, and Maharashtra Security Force personnel participated in large numbers.

Authorities indicated that further action against illegal encroachments will continue to ensure smooth execution of infrastructure projects in the region.

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