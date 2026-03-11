CIDCO Announces 36 Hour Water Supply Cut In Panvel Nodes From March 12

Representational image | Pinterest

Navi Mumbai: Residents in several parts of Panvel will face a temporary water supply disruption for 36 hours beginning Thursday morning due to emergency repair work on a key pipeline, according to an announcement shared by CIDCO.

The civic authority stated that the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran has initiated urgent repair work on the Bhokarpada MBR pipeline, which supplies water to multiple nodes in the Panvel region.

Areas Affected By Water Supply Suspension

The water shutdown will impact four major nodes in the Panvel area. These include Kalamboli, Kalundre, Karanjade and New Panvel, covering both East and West sections.

Authorities said the supply will remain completely suspended in these areas during the repair period. Residents living in these localities have been advised to make necessary arrangements in advance to manage the disruption.

The announcement was issued as part of a public advisory to ensure residents are aware of the temporary interruption and can prepare accordingly.

Duration Of The Water Cut

According to the schedule released by CIDCO, the water supply will be shut from 9 am on March 12 and will remain suspended until 9 pm on March 13. The total duration of the shutdown is expected to be around 36 hours.

The interruption is necessary to allow repair teams to carry out emergency maintenance work on the pipeline infrastructure that connects the Bhokarpada MBR system to the distribution network.

Supply To Resume With Low Pressure

Authorities have indicated that the water supply will gradually resume after 9 pm on March 13 once the repair work is completed.

However, residents may experience low pressure in water supply during the initial restoration phase. Low pressure supply is expected to continue through March 14 as the system stabilises and normal distribution is restored.

Advisory For Residents

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to store sufficient water before the shutdown begins and to use water carefully during the disruption period.

Such repair works are necessary to maintain the reliability of the water supply system and prevent larger disruptions in the future. The advisory also encouraged residents to use water judiciously during and immediately after the restoration phase.

