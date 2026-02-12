 CIDCO Achieves Record-Breaking TBM Tunnel Milestone In Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai’s Treated Water Tunnel Project (Package II) achieves a record TBM breakthrough, excavating 812.466 metres in January 2026 — the highest-ever monthly TBM progress in India. Completed four months ahead of schedule with over one million safe man-hours, the 6.27-km tunnel will boost water supply for residential, commercial, and industrial demand, supporting the city’s long-term growth.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), along with Patel Engineering Limited, on Thursday completed the successful breakthrough of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at the Treated Water Tunnel (TWT) Project – Package II, marking the completion of a record-setting tunnelling drive that achieved the highest-ever monthly TBM progress in India.

Record Monthly TBM Progress
Officials said the project recorded 812.466 metres of excavation in January 2026 alone, setting a new national benchmark for monthly TBM progress. The tunnelling drive was completed more than four months ahead of schedule and logged over one million safe man-hours without any safety incidents. The TBM cutterhead emerged at Sai Village in Panvel in the presence of senior project officials from CIDCO and Patel Engineering officials.

Mechanised Excavation for Precision
The tunnelling was executed using a 3.2-metre diameter TBM named “Tiboti Khandya,” manufactured by Terratec and named after the Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher. "The mechanised excavation method ensured high precision, enhanced safety standards, and minimal surface disruption, making it suitable for critical urban water infrastructure works," said an officer from Patel Engineering.

Project Scope and Impact
The project involves the design and construction of a 6.27-km-long treated water tunnel and allied works connecting Sai Village to Vindhane Village in Raigad district. Once operational, the tunnel is expected to significantly strengthen bulk treated water conveyance to meet the growing residential, commercial, and industrial demand of Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai Forum Alleges Commercial Misuse Of Subsidized Land By Private Schools, Seeks CM Devendra...
article-image

Milestone Achievement Praised
Commenting on the milestone, Patel Engineering Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said the breakthrough marked the successful closure of an exceptionally demanding tunnelling drive and reflected the team’s disciplined execution and coordination across engineering, operations, and safety functions.

Future-Ready Water Infrastructure
A senior CIDCO official termed the breakthrough a critical milestone for the Treated Water Tunnel project, stating that it would help build robust and future-ready water infrastructure to support Navi Mumbai’s long-term growth while ensuring reliability and operational efficiency.

Next Phases Ahead
With the tunnelling phase now completed, the project will move to the next stages of execution under CIDCO’s broader infrastructure development roadmap.

