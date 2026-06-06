Christian Group Petitions Charity Commissioner Seeking Clarity On Sale Of Three Mumbai Church Properties | Representative pic

Mumbai: A Christian community organisation has petitioned the Charity Commissioner and senior police authorities, seeking clarity regarding at least three public notices published between 2023 and 2026 advertising the sale of properties belonging to different offices of the Roman Catholic Church in Mumbai.

Advocate Joaquim Fernandes Lodges Legal Notices on Behalf of Association of Concerned Christians

Acting on behalf of Melwyn Fernandes, Founder and Secretary of The Association of Concerned Christians, High Court advocate Joaquim Fernandes has lodged legal notices demanding transparency over three specific prime real-estate parcels allegedly linked to the Archdiocese of Bombay and the Society of Jesus.

These include a 2,533-square-foot property belonging to St Stephen's Church, the 2.16-acre Retreat House in Bandra West, and the sea-facing Clergy Home land in Bandra.

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Three Prime Properties Include St Stephen's Church

The Society of Jesus spokesperson, Father Frazer Mascarenhas, has denied that the Retreat House land was on the market and said that his office is investigating the source of the notice announcing its sale. In the case of St Stephen's Church, the church had earlier clarified that the notice was issued for the redevelopment of a residential property on K. Jagmohandas Marg (Nepean Sea Road) owned by the church trust, and not for the church itself. The Archdiocese of Bombay said that an error in the public notice had caused the misunderstanding.

The petitioner has requested the Charity Commissioner to clarify whether any formal applications or sanctions were granted for these sales under public trust regulations. The community organisation argues that these institutional properties hold immense sentimental and material value for local Catholics.

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