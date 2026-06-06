Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Unveiled At Navi Mumbai International Airport Terminal 1 |

A grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled at Terminal 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Saturday.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Statue in Presence of Ministers, MLAs and Officials

The statue was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare, MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi, former Member of Parliament Ramsheth Thakur, Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal, CIDCO Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel, officials of Navi Mumbai International Airport and several other dignitaries.

Developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL), the memorial features a 12-foot bronze bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj mounted on an imposing eight-foot pedestal. The artwork was created by noted Navi Mumbai sculptor Nitin Rohidas Gorde of Aakar Art and Sculpture.

Copper-Alloy Bronze Statue Approved by Maharashtra's Directorate of Art as Permanent Tribute

The statue has been cast in copper-alloy bronze based on a model approved by the Directorate of Art, Government of Maharashtra. According to officials, the project took more than eight months to complete and has been designed as a permanent tribute to the vision, leadership and enduring legacy of the founder of the Maratha Empire.

Speaking on the occasion, dignitaries described the installation as a symbol of Maharashtra’s pride and cultural identity. They said the statue would welcome millions of domestic and international travellers arriving at the airport while showcasing the state's rich historical heritage.

Officials opined the monument will emerge as one of the key attractions within the airport complex and serve as an important cultural landmark for visitors from across India and abroad.

The unveiling ceremony formed part of the ongoing preparations for the operational launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing air connectivity and supporting the region’s economic growth.

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