'Chinh Tumhara, Baap Humara': Posters Supporting Sharad Pawar Put Up At NCP Office In Mumbai

Poster supporting Sharad Pawar outside NCP office, Mumbai |

Posters supporting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar were put up outside NCP office in Mumbai, day after Election Commission ruled in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar in connection with dispute in the NCP. Poll body has given the NCP Party Symbol and Name to the Ajit Pawar faction.

ECI has also provided a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission by 3 pm today.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Posters of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar put up outside the NCP office in Mumbai.



EC ruled in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar in connection with dispute in the NCP. ECI provided a one-time option to claim a name for its new political… pic.twitter.com/sCqrB6UzcP — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

The faction led by Sharad Pawar intends to contest the Election Commission's directive in the Supreme Court. Additionally, they will seek temporary allocation of a new name and symbol in accordance with the election authority's instructions. It's anticipated that the Pawar faction will prioritize the use of the 'rising sun' symbol.

How did EC rule in favour of Ajit Pawar?

The ruling was based on established criteria for the admissibility of such petitions, which included assessments of the party constitution's objectives, the integrity of the party constitution itself, and evaluations of both organisational and legislative majority.

In this case, the examination of legislative majority favoured the Ajit Pawar group. It was found that both factions operated outside the party's constitutional framework and organisational election procedures. Consequently, those holding positions were primarily deemed to have been appointed by self-appointed members of the electoral college, undermining internal party democracy.