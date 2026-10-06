'Child Malnutrition Needs Targeted CSR Interventions': CM Devendra Fadnavis As BMC Launches ‘Participate Mumbai’ | VIDEO

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: Despite Mumbai’s high per-capita income, child malnutrition remains a concern in its slums and low-income communities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday, calling for targeted CSR interventions.
He was speaking at the BMC headquarters during the launch of ‘Participate Mumbai’, an initiative aimed at deepening citizen participation in civic governance. The event also witnessed the signing of a comprehensive agreement between the BMC and Samagra Sanstha.
Fadnavis flagged persistent cases of malnutrition, stunting and wasting, stressing that nutrition directly affects children’s brain development, learning outcomes and immunity. He called for stronger CSR partnerships to bring technology, better monitoring and focused interventions to civic programmes.
‘Participate Mumbai’ To Drive CSR
‘Participate Mumbai’, he said, will serve not merely as a CSR funding platform but as a bridge between the BMC, corporates, NGOs and citizens. Projects in education, healthcare, water, employment, environment, parks, beautification and poverty alleviation will be listed on the platform, while organisations will also be able to propose their own initiatives. “In CSR, money is not important; impact is,” Fadnavis said.
Reworking Government Services
Calling for a rethink of decades-old government processes, Fadnavis said citizens now expect faster service delivery and prompt grievance redressal. An analysis of 1,100 online government services found that just 45–47 services account for nearly 90% of citizen interactions with the government. Re-engineering these key services, he said, could significantly improve public experience, with revamped systems expected to be introduced soon.
Citing the BMC’s use of AI in processing building plans, Fadnavis said the ultimate goal should be “zero human intervention” in approvals to improve Mumbai’s ease of doing business. He urged officials to overcome resistance to change and embrace technology and new practices.
CSR Focus On Impact
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said, "CSR must be about “change, not cheques,” adding that ‘Participate Mumbai’ will connect the willingness of corporates, NGOs, organisations and citizens to contribute with the BMC’s civic needs.
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Hindustan Unilever has committed Rs 25 crore in CSR funding to the BMC for setting up 10 new facility centres across Mumbai. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi and other dignitaries were present for the function.
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