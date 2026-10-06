'Child Malnutrition Needs Targeted CSR Interventions': CM Devendra Fadnavis As BMC Launches ‘Participate Mumbai’ | VIDEO

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged stronger CSR partnerships to tackle child malnutrition and improve civic services in Mumbai | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: Despite Mumbai’s high per-capita income, child malnutrition remains a concern in its slums and low-income communities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday, calling for targeted CSR interventions.

He was speaking at the BMC headquarters during the launch of ‘Participate Mumbai’, an initiative aimed at deepening citizen participation in civic governance. The event also witnessed the signing of a comprehensive agreement between the BMC and Samagra Sanstha.

🔷PARTICIPATE MUMBAI प्रकल्पाचे लोकार्पण आणि बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका-समग्र संस्था यांच्यात सर्वसमावेशक करार मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या प्रमुख उपस्थितीत बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका मुख्यालय, महानगरपालिका सभागृह येथे आज करण्यात आला. 🔷यावेळी कौशल्य, रोजगार, उद्योजकता व नाविन्यता मंत्री तथा मुंबई उपनगरे जिल्हा सह पालकमंत्री श्री. मंगल प्रभात लोढा, मुंबईच्या महापौर श्रीमती रितू तावडे, उप महापौर श्री. संजय घाडी, महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्रीमती अश्विनी भिडे उपस्थित होते. 🔷'Participate Mumbai' या प्रकल्पाचा मुख्य उद्देश महानगरपालिकेच्या नागरी गरजा आणि उद्योग, CSR संस्था, सामाजिक संघटना तसेच नागरिकांमधील उपलब्ध क्षमता यांच्यामध्ये एक सुसूत्र आणि परिणामकारक दुवा निर्माण करणे आहे. त्यासोबतच शिक्षण, आरोग्य, पर्यावरण, उद्याने, स्वच्छता, सार्वजनिक सुविधा, तंत्रज्ञान आणि इतर नागरी क्षेत्रामध्ये अनेक विकासात्मक गरजा आहेत. उद्योग क्षेत्राकडे कॉर्पोरेट सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व तसेच सामाजिक बांधिलकीच्या माध्यमातून योगदान देण्याची मोठी क्षमता उपलब्ध आहे. 🔷समग्र मुंबईतील १.३ कोटींहून अधिक नागरिकांना नागरी सेवा पुरविणारी बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका सेवा वितरण अधिक जलद, सुलभ, पारदर्शक आणि परिणामकारक करण्यासाठी व्यापक सुधारणा राबवत आहे. त्या अनुषंगाने शासन व्यवस्थापन आणि सार्वजनिक सेवा सुधारणा क्षेत्रात कार्यरत Samagra या संस्थेसोबत महानगरपालिकेकडून सामंजस्य करार करण्यात आला. #MyBMCUpdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 6, 2026

Fadnavis flagged persistent cases of malnutrition, stunting and wasting, stressing that nutrition directly affects children’s brain development, learning outcomes and immunity. He called for stronger CSR partnerships to bring technology, better monitoring and focused interventions to civic programmes.

LIVE | 'पार्टिसिपेट मुंबई' लोगोचे अनावरण व ऑनलाईन पोर्टलचे लोकार्पण 🕦 स. ११.४४ वा. | ६-१०-२०२६📍मुंबई. @mybmc #Maharashtra #Mumbai #ParticipateMumbai https://t.co/jjtsQmJlEV — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 6, 2026

‘Participate Mumbai’ To Drive CSR

‘Participate Mumbai’, he said, will serve not merely as a CSR funding platform but as a bridge between the BMC, corporates, NGOs and citizens. Projects in education, healthcare, water, employment, environment, parks, beautification and poverty alleviation will be listed on the platform, while organisations will also be able to propose their own initiatives. “In CSR, money is not important; impact is,” Fadnavis said.

Reworking Government Services

Calling for a rethink of decades-old government processes, Fadnavis said citizens now expect faster service delivery and prompt grievance redressal. An analysis of 1,100 online government services found that just 45–47 services account for nearly 90% of citizen interactions with the government. Re-engineering these key services, he said, could significantly improve public experience, with revamped systems expected to be introduced soon.

Citing the BMC’s use of AI in processing building plans, Fadnavis said the ultimate goal should be “zero human intervention” in approvals to improve Mumbai’s ease of doing business. He urged officials to overcome resistance to change and embrace technology and new practices.

CSR Focus On Impact

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said, "CSR must be about “change, not cheques,” adding that ‘Participate Mumbai’ will connect the willingness of corporates, NGOs, organisations and citizens to contribute with the BMC’s civic needs.

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Hindustan Unilever has committed Rs 25 crore in CSR funding to the BMC for setting up 10 new facility centres across Mumbai. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi and other dignitaries were present for the function.

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