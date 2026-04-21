'Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell Becomes Unified Platform For Patients, Hospitals And Govt': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, April 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell is evolving into a comprehensive platform that connects patients, hospitals and the government, going beyond its traditional role of providing financial aid.

Launch of integrated digital system

He was speaking at Sahyadri Guest House during the launch of a newly developed online system for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) medical assistance cell. The initiative also includes integration of multiple state-run health schemes and the establishment of a first-of-its-kind centralised “war room” to streamline operations and monitoring.

मुख्यमंत्री वैद्यकीय सहाय्यता निधी कक्ष : रुग्ण, रुग्णालये व शासन यांना एकत्र आणणारे व्यासपीठ



मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली आज सह्याद्री अतिथीगृह, मुंबई येथे मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधी कक्षाच्या कामकाजाचा आढावा व राज्यामध्ये कार्यरत आरोग्यविषयक योजनांचे… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 20, 2026

Focus on access to advanced treatments

Fadnavis emphasised that expensive treatments such as immunotherapy for cancer remain out of reach for many patients, with a single injection costing around Rs 2 lakh and total treatment expenses reaching nearly Rs 8 lakh.

He directed officials to ensure that such advanced treatments become accessible to needy patients through better planning and financial support mechanisms.

He added that while expanding access to healthcare benefits, the system must also prevent duplication of benefits so that maximum assistance reaches genuinely needy patients. “This initiative will ensure transparency, efficiency and targeted delivery of aid,” he said.

Key features of the new system

The upgraded digital platform introduces several patient-centric and transparent features:

Real-time application tracking: Patients will receive updates via SMS and links directly on their mobile phones.

Phased fund disbursement: 30% of the approved amount will be released immediately, with the remaining 70% disbursed after final approval.

War room monitoring: Continuous tracking at the Mantralaya level to accelerate decision-making.

Fast approvals: Financial aid approvals to be granted within eight working hours.

Fully paperless process: End-to-end digital workflow eliminating physical documentation.

Hospital-based applications: Hospitals can directly submit applications on behalf of patients.

Digital document verification: Aadhaar, income certificates and ration cards verified online.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT): Funds transferred directly to hospital accounts, ensuring transparency.

Network of 3,000+ hospitals: Both government and private hospitals included.

Helpline and digital guidance: Toll-free number 1800 123 2211 and WhatsApp-based assistance.

Mobile app integration: Enables patients to locate nearby hospitals, blood banks and ambulances.

NGO and CSR partnership model: Additional funding through voluntary organisations and corporate CSR initiatives.

Tripartite agreements: Cost-sharing arrangements between hospitals, CSR entities and CMRF for specific treatments.

Bed management system: Real-time availability of beds in charitable hospitals.

Additional initiatives and support systems

CMRF Cell Head Rameshwar Naik presented the system and highlighted that health camps are also being managed through the platform. He suggested naming the STEMI ECG-based cardiac care initiative under CM health camps as “Chief Minister Hriday Sanjeevani.”

To further enhance accessibility, a 24x7 toll-free helpline titled “Rugna Mitra” has been launched, enabling patients to receive instant digital links for nearby empanelled hospitals, ambulance services and blood banks.

The government has also developed a dedicated online portal for NGOs to partner in healthcare delivery. Through structured collaboration between the CMRF, CSR organisations and hospitals, financial support for costly treatments—especially for serious illnesses like cancer—is expected to become more robust and accessible.

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Officials attend launch event

Senior officials present at the event included Ashwini Bhide, Praveen Pardeshi, Dilip Ghumre, Dr Nipun Vinayak, Anup Kumar Yadav and other senior officers, while district collectors participated via video conferencing.

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