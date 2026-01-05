Chief Election Observer Kailas Pagare Directs Departments To Ensure Free, Transparent And Peaceful Panvel Municipal Corporation Polls

Chief Election Observer Kailas Pagare (IAS) has directed all concerned departments to work responsibly to ensure that the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections are conducted in a free, transparent and peaceful manner. |

Panvel: Chief Election Observer Kailas Pagare (IAS) has directed all concerned departments to work responsibly to ensure that the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections are conducted in a free, transparent and peaceful manner.

Pagare was speaking at a review meeting of election preparedness held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha, where Election Decision Officers and Assistant Election Officers reviewed arrangements with officials from all departments.

The meeting was attended by Election Observer Manisha Kumbhar, Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax Dr Amit Munde (IRS), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Prashant Mohite, Traffic Police Commissioner Tirupati Kakade, Additional Municipal Commissioners Ganesh Shete and Maheshkumar Meghamale, Transport Manager Kailas Gavade, among others.

Addressing the officials, Pagare said the first phase of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections had been completed successfully and overall preparations were on track. However, he instructed officials to recheck all arrangements to handle any last-minute challenges. He emphasized verification of training schedules, electoral rolls, police deployment, distribution of polling material and other critical aspects.

During the meeting, Election Decision Officers presented updates on the processes completed so far and the planning in place for polling day. Details were shared on scrutiny of nomination forms, polling arrangements, final candidate lists, EVM testing, polling station facilities, vote counting arrangements, manpower deployment, training and the functioning of single-window facilitation centres. The implementation of Election Commission guidelines was also reviewed.

Police Department:

Police officials informed that action was being taken through Static Surveillance Teams (SST), Video Surveillance Teams (VST) and flying squads. Discussions were held on the deployment of police personnel at polling centres on voting and counting days.

State Excise Department:

Officials said contraband worth ₹12 lakh had been seized so far in various cases and legal action had been initiated against those involved. Night patrols, bus checks and railway surveillance are also underway.

Traffic Department:

The Traffic Police Commissioner said special teams have been appointed to grant permissions for vehicles used in campaign rallies and processions. Parking management and traffic regulation during the election period were also discussed.

Electricity Department:

Officials briefed the meeting on election-related preparedness, particularly measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply on polling day.

The meeting was introduced by Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department Nanasheb Kamthe and concluded by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete. Senior police officers, excise officials, deputy municipal commissioners, nodal officers, representatives of the electricity board, public works department, regional transport office and senior police inspectors from all police stations were present.

