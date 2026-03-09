Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 10.5-Foot Equestrian Statue Unveiled In Uran; 'Largest' In Taluka

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti | Photo Credit: Canva

A 10.5-foot equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled at Vindhane village in Uran taluka.

Community Effort

The memorial has been erected at the entrance of the village through the initiative of the Friends for Ever Seva Bhavi Sanstha, with contributions from villagers, public representatives, companies, organisations, entrepreneurs and workers. The statue, which weighs around 1.5 tonnes, is said to be the largest equestrian statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Uran taluka.

The statue was inaugurated by Karjat–Khalapur MLA Mahendra Thorve amid the beats of traditional dhol-tasha and the sound of ceremonial trumpets.

Nanded Black Stone and Skilled Hands

The project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 65 lakh. The statue was sculpted by artist Mali, while the pedestal and fort-style boundary structure have been built using black stone from Nanded.

Artisans from Shirdi and Odisha worked on the fortification around the memorial.

Shivaji historian Dhirendra Thakur delivered a lecture on the life and legacy of the Maratha king during the programme.

Read Also BMC To Appoint CEO For PPP Hospitals To Boost Standards, Scraps Bhagwati Plan

As part of the Shiv Jayanti celebrations, the village also organised a Shiv Janmotsav, Maha Aarti, a grand palanquin procession and a community feast. In the evening, a cultural programme featuring powadas and folk songs by youth balladeer Ramanand Ugle was held.

Mini 'Shiv Srushti'

The memorial complex also features statues of Maratha warriors and cannons, giving the area the appearance of a miniature “Shiv Srushti”. Villagers said the monument has enhanced the aesthetic appeal and pride of Vindhane village.

Among those present were former MLA Manohar Bhoir, industrialists P. P. Kharpatil and Rajendra Kharpatil, and Uran municipal council president Bhavana Ghanekar, along with several other dignitaries.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/