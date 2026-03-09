BMC To Appoint CEO For PPP Hospitals To Boost Standards, Scraps Bhagwati Plan

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Mumbai: Hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model will soon be monitored by a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to ensure better treatment standards, improved services and quicker resolution of patient complaints. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made this clear in a written reply in the Legislative Council while responding to questions raised by MLAs Shashikant Shinde and Anil Parab regarding the implementation of the PPP model in civic hospitals.

Bhagwati Hospital Plan Scrapped

Addressing concerns about six municipal hospitals proposed under the PPP model, Shinde stated that the plan to operate Bhagwati Hospital through PPP has been scrapped. However, a fresh tender has been floated to run Lallubhai Hospital under the same model.

The deputy chief minister said patients in PPP-run hospitals will receive cashless treatment under major government health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIC), as well as through TPA arrangements. Patients not covered under any scheme will still receive treatment, with expenses borne by the BMC at pre-determined rates to ensure that no patient faces a financial burden.

Civic Body to Fix Diagnostic Rates

Shinde also clarified that charges for diagnostic services such as CT scans, MRI, X-rays, ultrasound and colour Doppler tests will be fixed by the civic body. The PPP initiative, he said, is aimed at bringing specialised healthcare services closer to citizens’ homes while easing the patient load on major municipal hospitals.

Importantly, he emphasised that no BMC maternity homes have been handed over under the PPP model. However, certain services have already been introduced under PPP over the years — dialysis centres since 2013, ICU and diagnostic centres since 2018, and pediatric ICU units since 2023.



