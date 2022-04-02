Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 342nd death anniversary: Inspiring quotes from the great Maratha king

The founder of the Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a legendary hero. The Maratha King was known for his bravery on the battlefield and compassion towards his ryots. He was a true king who felt for the needy and poor and established a great rule in his region.

Shivaji Maharaj breathed his last on April 3, 1680, due to severe fever and dysentery.

Although he was benign and compassionate, on the battlefield, he was the fiercest warrior who had the ability to send shivers down the spine of even the most powerful rulers. His amazing tactics, excellent leadership qualities, and adherence to moral values made him a ruler like no other.

Remembering the great hero on his 342nd death anniversary, here are some top quotes by the warrior king:

Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.

When you are enthusiastic the mountain also looks like a clay pile.

Never bend your head, always hold it high.

No need to be learned from own fault, we can learn a lot from other’s mistakes.

Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.

Do not think of the enemy as weak than do not be too scared to feel too strong.

If a tree which not a highly elevated living entity can be so tolerant and merciful to give sweet mangoes even when hit by anyone; being a king should I not be merciful and tolerant than the tree.

Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.

Verily, Islam and Hinduism are terms of contrast. They are used by the true divine painter for blending the colours and filling in the outlines. If it is a mosque, the call to prayer is chanted in remembrance of him. If it is a temple the bells are rung in yearning for him alone.

When you start loving your goals by all your heart and mind than from the grace of goddess of bhawani, you will surely get the victory.

You should promise to each person who needs your help, in order to achieve your goal. But fulfill only those promises that you have given to saints and holy people, not those given to thieves.

