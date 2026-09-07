Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Viral Video: 5 Ride One Scooter For Risky Instagram Reel; Rider Apologises After Case Filed |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A viral video showing five people performing a dangerous stunt on a scooter amid traffic has prompted police action in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with the Cantonment Police registering a case against Adnan Pathan for allegedly riding at high speed and in a dangerous manner.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Cantonment police have registered a case against Adnan Pathan for allegedly riding a scooter at high speed and in a dangerous manner, violating traffic rules.Police said Pathan was seen riding the scooter at excessive speed on the stretch between… pic.twitter.com/XgmWzpVmod — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 7, 2026

According to reports, Pathan was allegedly seen riding the scooter at excessive speed on the Panchakki-Aurangpura stretch on the afternoon of September 1. The case was registered on the night of September 4 following a complaint by Head Constable Mahashankh Namdevrao Dandge. Police said the accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

Five On scooter, One Suspended In Air

The viral video shows five individuals riding on a single two-wheeler while attempting a stunt for an Instagram reel. One person can be seen suspended in the air, being held by four others seated on the scooter.

The rider also appears to be without a helmet while manoeuvring the two-wheeler through traffic on a busy road. The stunt not only violated traffic regulations but also allegedly put other motorists and pedestrians at risk. The incident has once again raised concerns over youngsters performing dangerous stunts to create social media content, often ignoring basic road-safety rules.

Rider Apologises On Camera

Later in the video, the rider can be seen apologising with folded hands and admitting that the group had violated traffic rules while making the reel. “Sitting on this vehicle, five of us made a reel on Instagram. We did not follow traffic rules. We made a mistake. This was our mistake, for which we received our punishment,” he says.

He further urged motorists to follow traffic rules and acknowledged the danger posed to both the riders and the public.“By driving like this, along with endangering ourselves, we also put the public's lives at risk,” he said.

The rider also promised that the group would not repeat the act, saying they would ensure that no more than two people travel on their bike, avoid making such dangerous content for Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook, and wear helmets while riding. He concluded by appealing to others to follow traffic rules while driving.