Chhath Puja 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Kalyan-Dombivli Ghats To Offer Sandhya Arghya To Setting Sun Amid Festivities |

Kalyan: Kalyan-Dombivli witnessed a massive turnout of devotees on Sunday evening as the four-day Chhath festival was celebrated with religious fervour, with thousands of devotees gathering at ghats and water bodies to offer Sandhya Arghya (evening prayers) to the setting Sun.

Women Devotees Offer Prayers For Family Prosperity And Children's Well-Being

Women observing the Chhath fast, dressed in traditional attire, stood in water and offered prayers with traditional offerings, seeking the blessings of Chhathi Maiya for their families’ prosperity, happiness and the long life of their children. The ghats came alive with Chhath songs, devotional bhajans and cultural programmes, creating a festive atmosphere across the twin cities.

In Kalyan, large gatherings were reported at Ganesh Ghat, Nandivli, Umbarde, Atali, Mohane, Galegaon, Milapnagar, Mothagaon, Gandhari and Chinchpada. Devotees began arriving at the ghats around 4 pm, with the crowd swelling as sunset approached. Organisers had made arrangements for cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, seating and security to facilitate the celebrations.

Chhath Puja Involves 36-Hour Fast And Worship Of Setting And Rising Sun

Chhath is among the most significant festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. The four-day observance involves strict discipline, ritual purity and fasting. Devotees observe a rigorous fast, including a 36-hour period without food and water, and offer Arghya to the setting and rising Sun. The rituals are traditionally associated with prayers for family well-being, peace and the longevity of children. The festival will conclude on Monday morning after devotees offer Usha Arghya to the rising Sun and break their fast.

At Ganesh Ghat, special arrangements were made by Dr Pankaj Upadhyay and Ravi Gupta, along with a devotional evening programme. At Umbarde, MLA Vishwanath Bhoir, Jaywant Bhoir and Prabhunath Bhoir extended support to devotees. Manoj Rai served devotees in Kalyan East, while CP Mishra and Amiri Jha facilitated arrangements at Khadegolavli. Ramdulare Yadav coordinated services at Nandivli, and Nitesh Kumar Mishra assisted devotees at Atali.

Chhath devotee Priyanka Manish Pandey said she offered prayers to the setting Sun and sought happiness and prosperity for her family. Damini Dubey described the dedication and sacrifice of Chhath devotees as inspiring. Another devotee, Shiva, said observing the rigorous fast without food and water was nothing short of penance.

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