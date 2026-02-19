Cherry Blossom Trees, Ornamental Lighting & Public Toilets; Shivaji Park Beautification Project Inaugurated By Raj, Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, the Shivaji Park's beautification project was inaugurated by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. The project already has Rs 80 lakh sanctioned, and will include replacement of jogging/walking track tiles, renovation of katta, planting cherry blossom trees on the boundary, nets, lux lightning and many more works.

"The work will start from tomorrow (February 20) itself," said local corporator Vishakha Raut. "The works will include ornamental lighting, constructing another public toilets blocks and handing over to an organisation for daily cleaning and maintenance. The pathway tiling will be levelled up and katta will be resurfaced without sharp corners for safety of senior citizens and children. Planting cherry blossom trees and reparing/repainting of historical figures statues will also follow," Raut said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The beautification project comes amid the repeated complaints by the residents of air and dust pollution caused due to red soil dumped five years ago. However, the BMC and MPCB has failed to find a permanent solution to control the dust flying.

Raut said, "The dust pollution problem and beautician are two different things. Beautification works will take place in the periphery. The IIT report will be ready in a week for permanent solutions to control the dust pollution or soil removal. Till then, we have started water sprinkling at night as temporary measure to prevent dust flying."

Also Watch:

Vaibhav Rege, Shivaji Park Residents ALM, who was present at the inaugural event on Thursday said, "The BMC commissioner had inspected the park for the beautification project in September 2025. It was Raj Thackeray's idea to plant cherry blossom trees. It will enhance the beauty and also give some relief from air pollution."

Rege added that the IIT report of the red soil removal and permanent solution on dust pollution has arrived to the G-North ward office, however, not released yet. The residents had written to the BMC Commissioner last week reminding on the promise of red soil removal, which has been causing respiratory health issues to the locals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/