Chembur Tree Collapse Tragedy: Expert Panel Gets Another Extension To Submit Report On 11-Year-Old’s Death

The expert committee is re-examining the circumstances surrounding the tree collapse that killed 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: The third-party expert committee of former Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh has got yet another extension to submit its report on the Chembur tree collapse mishap, which had killed 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav.

The first deadline to submit the report was August 30, which was extended to September 30, since the committee consists of only one member and requested additional time to study.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said, "The report is not submitted yet. It is expected in a few days."

Tree Collapse Incident

It was on June 30 when 11-year-old Vihan was killed and four other children were injured after a roadside Peepal tree came crashing onto a school bus carrying them.

The preliminary report submitted by the two-member committee, consisting of deputy municipal commissioners, had prima facie given a clean chit to the roads and garden department, and fined the contractors for negligence.

However, the BMC general body consisting of 237 members (corporators) and headed by Mayor Ritu Tawde rejected the preliminary report by the administration.

It was unacceptable to the BMC general body that no action was taken against the officers/engineers responsible. The mayor had therefore directed the administration to appoint a third-party expert and conduct a re-investigation.

Expert Committee Appointed

Following this, on July 30, a one-member committee of botany expert and former Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh was appointed for re-investigation. The committee was asked to submit the report within a month.

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This one-member committee is studying matters like:

Examination of the methodology used by the Preliminary Inquiry Committee

Independent analysis of the evidence presented by the Preliminary Inquiry Committee

Medical evaluation of the preliminary investigation report from the perspectives of engineering, botany, ecology, drainage, sewage disposal, road construction, meteorology, soil science and public administration

Scientific examination of preliminary investigation observations

Independent analysis of the root cause of the incident

Evaluation of interim measures recommended by the Preliminary Inquiry Committee

Critical review of the recommendations in the report

Suggesting future policy reforms.

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